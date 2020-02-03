Alleged drone sighting temporarily halts flights at Madrid airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Spain’s Madrid International Airport shut down air traffic operations for more than an hour Monday after two pilots reported spotting remote-controlled drones within nearby airspace.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter.
Spanish air navigation authority Enaire implemented a special procedure to halt landings and takeoffs, diverting a total of 26 flights to other airports, according to the Associated Press.
“A drone is not a toy; it’s an aircraft,” Enaire sternly warned the public via Twitter. The government entity also posted additional warnings and information regarding air traffic safety violations in later tweets.
Spanish authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which impacted Spain’s busiest airport. Madrid’s airport is one of Europe’s highest-traffic airports, averaging 1,200 flights each day and more than 60 million travelers per year.
Related: Packing a drone for your next trip? Here’s what you need to know.
While many AvGeeks love snapping images of their favorite aircraft, drone photography can be extremely disruptive for air traffic. In 2018, hundreds of travelers were impacted over the Christmas holiday season when dozens of alleged drone sightings disrupted London airspace over three consecutive days. The incidents led to London implementing anti-drone technology to protect against future potential disruptions.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
This card is best for those who want to earn a valuable welcome offer at the lowest possible out-of-pocket cost. Plus you can get some elite-like status and earn miles toward Medallion.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.