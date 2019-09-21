This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As part of the Downton Abbey movie release — which premiered on Sept. 20 — the famous Highclere Castle is opening up its doors to Airbnb guests for one night only on Nov. 26 and the low, low price of just $187 per night.
If this is something that tickles your fancy, you’re going to want to set an alarm for 5 p.m. EST on Oct. 1, which is when the reservation opportunities go live. Given the buzz of the show, low cost and exclusivity of this stay, owner Lady Carnavon is expecting it to go fast.
In addition to being the first to book, you’ll also need to have a reason prepared for wanting to stay at the famous set location as Lady Carnavon is looking for guests who are passionate about the show, as well as be a good guest with positive reviews.
Here’s what the lucky couple can expect from a stay at the Highclere:
- Exclusive evening cocktails in the Saloon
- A traditional dinner with the Earl and Countess of Carnavon in the State Dining Room
- Being waited on by the Highclere butler
- Coffee in the library
- A night in the Gallery bedroom with an en-suite bathroom
- Views of 1,000 acres of rolling parkland
Not too shabby.
If you aren’t quick enough to snag a stay here and are still dying to get an inside look at the 19th century, 300-bedroom, 5,000-acre estate you’re not completely out of luck. The Highclere Castle is notorious for hosting a plethora of events, from afternoon tea to dreamy Christmas galas and tours through the garden in the spring. The tickets aren’t royally expensive either at only $21 for a tour of the gardens and the castle.
How to get there
The Highclere Castle is located in Hampshire county on the southern coast of England. The easiest way to get there from across The Pond is booking a flight to one of the London area airports, like Heathrow (LHR) or Gatwick (LGW). You can usually get a round-trip ticket in economy from the East Coast for under $300 round-trip. Once you arrive in London, your best bet is to take the train from London Waterloo to Southhampton.
Which cards to use to book
Be sure to use a travel rewards credit card on all of your bookings. Here two of your best options:
Chase Sapphire Preferred: If you’re just getting into travel rewards, this is the perfect card to start off with. You’ll earn 2x points on all dining and travel purchases worldwide.
The Platinum Card from American Express: This card is best for those who have a little more experience with travel rewards and credit cards. You’ll earn 5x points on travel booked with Amex and you’ll get $200 in travel credits annually. Check out our guide to using the Amex travel portal.
(Featured photo courtesy of Highclere Castle.)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.