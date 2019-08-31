This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Airlines Cap Fares, Waive Pet Fees, Extend Waivers As Hurricane Dorian Strengthens

If you have travel plans to the areas being affected by Hurricane Dorian, be sure to check what your airline is offering as you may need to adjust your plans.

Marriott Is Sending Anniversary Bonuses to Bonvoy Brilliant Cardholders

Check your email to see if you got anything from Marriott or Amex if your anniversary is near.

Effective Immediately, United Miles No Longer Expire

With most airline loyalty programs having an expiration date on their miles, United no longer does — so you’re set for life.

Delta Launched Its “Dream It, Live It” Event

From doubling your SkyMiles to scoring 10,000 round-trip flights to $25 credits, Delta really rewarded its SkyMiles members this week.

Spend a Day in Delta Flight Attendant Training With TPG Staff

Calling all AvGeeks and aspiring flight attendants: you can spend a day in training with the TPG staff on Sept. 13, 2019

Priority Pass Adds Another US Restaurant Lounge — Here’s a List of All 30 of Them

From Los Angeles (LAX) to Boston (BOS), you can expect to see new restaurants in select Priority Pass lounges.

TPG Launches Points Lab, Bolsters Talent With Points and Miles Expert Drew Macomber

In a continued effort to help TPG readers maximize their points and miles, we’ve launched the Points Lab with some help from Drew Macomber from Travel is Free.

Chewie We’re Home: Everything We Know About the Star Wars Hotel

You can soon spend a night on a galaxy far far away … Well, sort of.

United Offering Travel Waivers Ahead of SFO Runway Shutdown

The construction is scheduled for Sept. 7 — 26, 2019 so if you’re flying during those dates and to, from or through SFO, be sure to check your flight status.

Frontier Replaces Southwest at Newark

The low-cost carrier came in with 15 new routes and celebrated its arrival to Newark by offering $15 one-way flights.

