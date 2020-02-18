Limited-time only: Earn up to double Avios — or more — on British Airways eStore purchases
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited-time only, British Airways is offering up to double Avios — and sometimes more — on purchases at some retailers through its online shopping portal, the eStore.
To be eligible, you must be a member of the British Airways Executive Club. The offer for up to double Avios — and sometimes more — ends 8 March. To take advantage, head to the eStore, where you will be asked to sign in using your BA Executive Club membership number. Once in the portal, make sure all purchases are made directly through the page that opens after clicking on the retailer of your choice.
Aside from signing up for a credit card and receiving a chunk of points or earning Avios through flying, shopping portals are some of the best and easiest ways to rack up points fast. For example, with the bonus on Macy’s purchases — 7 Avios per dollar spent — a $1,000 purchase would net you 7,000 Avios, which are worth $105 based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
Some of the best offers include: Kiehl’s (12 Avios/$1 — up from 8), Godiva (10 Avios/$1 — up from 5), Ray Ban (10 Avios/$1 — up from 7), Bloomingdales (7 Avios/$1 — up from 2), Tory Burch (5 Avios/$1 — up from 2), and more.
Terms and conditions state that if items are cancelled or returned, Avios will not be awarded. The offer applies to participating retailers only — be sure to check before you buy.
Additional reporting by Emily McNutt.
Featured image by Zinkevych/Getty Images
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.