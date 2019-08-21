This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines has been increasingly offering targeted offers to AAdvantage members. Earlier this month, a new round of members were targeted for an elite status giveaway. Now, we are hearing from readers about a new promotion offering double AAdvantage miles on flights in premium economy, business class and first class.
Targeted members need to register by September 12, and the promotion will apply to flights from the time you register through November 29, 2019 — even if you booked the flight before registering.
Here’s how the offer appeared for TPG‘s Travel Analyst Zach Griff:
There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. First, you need to book and fly two qualifying flights before you’ll get any bonus. Qualifying flights are defined for this promotion as “flights that are both marketed by American Airlines and operated by American, American Eagle, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair or Japan Airlines.”
So, you’ll need to book a flight number that starts with an AA. However, the flight can be operated by AA’s close partners British Airways, Iberia, Finnair or Japan Airlines.
Unfortunately for flyers looking for a fast-track to elite status, the bonus only applies to base AAdvantage miles. That means you won’t get double Elite Qualifying Miles (EQM) or Elite Qualifying Dollars (EQD), and the bonus doesn’t count toward Million Miler status.
To see if you’re targeted for this offer, log into your AAdvantage profile and then click the Promotions tab. If you’re eligible, your AAdvantage Promotions dashboard will probably be filled with the same generic offers that I have:
Although the offer should show up in this dashboard, there’s a way to try to enroll in this promotion even if it doesn’t seem that you’re targeted. To try, head to this American Airlines bonus offer registration page. After logging in, enter code “PS89D” and click register. If you’re not targeted, you’ll get an error message saying that you’re not eligible:
