Groupon is currently offering a couple of deals for Priority Pass, but we think that you could do better.
If you’re unfamiliar, Priority Pass is a lounge membership program that offers access to more than 1,200 lounges and restaurants in airports worldwide. Membership plans range from a variety of prices and levels of accessibility.
While the Groupon deals do offer discounts on these plans, if you’re seeking a good bargain on a Priority Pass, this is definitely not your best option. Here’s a little breakdown of why this is the case:
If you were to buy the $7 package, you’d receive $76 toward Standard Plus Membership which includes 10 free lounge visits per year (it’s not even worth considering the Standard Membership). After those 10 visits you’d have to pay $32 per visit, and any guest you want to bring with you will cost another $32. With this Groupon deal, you’d be getting the Priority Pass’ Standard Plus membership for $230, while $299 is the normal going rate.
However, there are plenty of other ways to get significantly cheaper access to the Priority Pass network.
Many credit cards offer complimentary Priority Pass membership just for being a cardholder. And even though some of those cards come with a high annual fee, you’re likely better off with them than going through Groupon.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a Priority Pass Select membership and gets you unlimited visits and allows you to bring two guests in for free, every time. The Chase Sapphire Reserve does have an annual fee of $450, but that big number is easily offset by the card’s $300 annual travel credit (which is quite easy to redeem). If you say the effective annual fee of the Reserve is $150, then it’s fair to say you’re getting a much better Priority Pass membership at a significantly lower price tag than what you’d get on Groupon.
The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card also offers customers a free Priority Pass Select membership sans the unlimited access to the lounge network. Rather, Ascend cardholders receive 10 free lounge visits per year (and a pass can be used for guests too) with all additional passes for $27. It also has a reasonable annual fee of just $95 (see rates & fees), and when considering that the membership Ascend offers is nearly identical as the Standard Plus Membership that would cost $230 with Groupon, you’ll be significantly ahead if you go through Ascend. Plus, you’ll have some Hilton perks to boot (think complimentary Gold Status).
There are other credit cards, like The Platinum Card® from American Express or the Citi Prestige Card, that offer better Priority Pass membership as well. For an in-depth guide to the Priority Pass program, click here and check out our stories on how How to Enroll in Priority Pass (With Eligible Credit Cards) and The Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access in 2019.
