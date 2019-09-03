This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want to do a good deed, and earn some miles along the way, then listen up. You can net up to 5,000 SkyMiles through Delta and United Way’s partnership after making a donation to the charity, as reported by The Gate.
Here’s how it works.
SkyMiles members who donate to United Way by September 15 will earn a one-time bonus of 1,000 bonus miles for a donation of $50 – $124, 2,500 bonus miles for a donation of $125 – $299 or 5,000 bonus miles for a donation of $300 or more. TPG values SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, making those miles worth up to $60 if you donate more than $300.
Your SkyMiles will post to your account within four to six weeks, following the end of the deal.
|Bonus
|Donation
|
1,000 SkyMiles
|
$50-$124
|
2,500 SkyMiles
|
$125-$299
|
5,000 SkyMiles
|
$300+
If you want to donate money to United Way that will directly go towards Hurricane Dorian relief, then you’ll want to visit United Way Miami. You can also earn American miles when donating to the Red Cross’ Dorian relief efforts.
On top of doing some good, donating to charity can be a good way to hit a minimum spend and earn some miles in the process. For more information or to make your donation, head over to Delta’s dedicated page for the program.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
