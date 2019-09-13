This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The fires in the Amazon rainforest are still raging, and destroying valuable and irreplaceable resources. This isn’t just an issue for Brazilians, but the world. If you didn’t already know, the Amazon rainforest — the largest rainforest in the world — is responsible for absorbing a large portion of the world’s greenhouse gases. Instead of capturing carbon dioxide, the fires are now causing the forest to emit dangerous levels of it. The fires are also threatening the health and homes of indigenous communities, and destroying the habitats of rare species.]
In an effort to help protect the Amazon and its inhabitants, Red Ventures and TPG are teaming up with Earth Alliance to help raise funds that will go towards protecting and maintaining a rainforest known as our planet’s lungs. There’s an initial commitment of $5 million, but the Amazon Forest Fund needs your help. Red Ventures has pledged to match every donation.
All funds raised will go directly towards the local organizations who are working tirelessly to put out the fires and are providing relief to local and indigenous communities. If you’d like to check out what each organization is doing, you can read more about them here:
- Instituto Associacão Floresta Protegida
- Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon
- Instituto Kabu
- Instituto Raoni
- Instituto Socioambiental
There’s no minimum donation; any and all amounts make a difference. Tell your friends and family how they can help protect our planet by donating today.
If you’re wondering what the best cards to use for a charitable donation are, check out our post on the matter.
(Featured image courtesy of Getty Images/Brasil2)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.