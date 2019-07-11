This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Big news from Disney today — we now know when the second (and reportedly, better) attraction will open at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The Rise of the Resistance ride will open this year on Dec. 5 at Walt Disney World and on Jan. 17, 2020, out in California at Disneyland. This actually represents an additional delay for the attraction from “later this year” at the Disneyland park.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is already open at Disneyland and is set to officially open next month on Aug. 29 at Disney World. But, until the Rise of the Resistance ride opens, there’s only one actual ride attraction in the lands, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. The lands will both likely feel much more complete (and busy?) once a second attraction is up and running.
As for the forthcoming new ride itself, where the current Falcon ride has some quirks, this one is supposed to be a pretty great and technically complex trackless ride that “blurs the lines between fantasy and reality,” according to the Disney Parks Blog. While on Rise of the Resistance, you’ll be in the middle of a big battle between the First Order (bad guys) and the Resistance (good guys).
If you want to be one of the first guests to enjoy Ride of the Resistance on Dec. 5, making a Disney World hotel reservation now is a good idea. While using Marriott points to stay at the Disney Swan or Dolphin the night of Dec. 4 isn’t currently possible as standard rooms are sold out, there are official Disney Resorts such as the Disney Caribbean Beach Resort still selling in the $200 to $300 per night range for that evening. I would book a room now if you want to be one of the first to enjoy this new ride. (You can always change your mind later and cancel the hotel reservation.)
Here is a guide to saving money on a Disney World vacation, as well as tips for taking advantage of the Christmastime events at Disney World, since this opening will fall right in the middle of those festivities.
