The Discover it Miles Card Is Ending Its Wi-Fi Reimbursement Benefit
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Discover it Miles
The Discover it Miles card has some solid benefits for a no-fee card, but unfortunately one is soon ending. Discover’s retiring the $30 annual inflight Wi-Fi credit on Mar. 31.
If you have the Discover it Miles card and haven’t used your full $30 credit this year, you’ll be able to use it for flights taken through Mar. 31, but not after that date.
It’s a bummer any time an issuer takes away a credit card perk that offers real value — especially when it’s a no-fee card with a relatively short list of benefits. That said, the Discover it Miles will continue to offer 1.5 miles on all purchases, and the issuer will match your earned miles for the first year. There are no foreign transaction fees, and you can even choose what color or style you’d like for your physical card.
If you’re looking for another credit card with an inflight Wi-Fi benefit that’s not going away, make sure to check out our guide.
Featured image courtesy of Flugzeug.
