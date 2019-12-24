Dreaming of a white Christmas? 4 destinations most likely to have snow this year
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Festive films almost always depict a beautiful, crisp, snowy Christmas Day, but I can only remember one time in my life when I have actually had a white Christmas, and that was in Canada a couple of years ago.
Snow is like marmite. You love it or hate it. After searching dozens of major cities in the Northern Hemisphere, here are some of the snowy ones — and how you can get there at the last minute.
Reykjavik, Iceland
In the past couple of years, Iceland has become a tourist hotspot. From its thermal hot springs to stunning waterfalls, it certainly has a lot to offer. If you do plan a trip, bear in mind that it’s pricey once you get there.
Getting there
There are direct flights to Reykjavik (KEF) from several U.S. cities. Even now, travelers are flocking to Iceland in droves to explore the cool corners of its capital, Reykjavik, and the famous otherworldly beauty of its landscapes. Frequent deals from the U.S. to Keflavik (KEF, Reykjavik’s international airport) as well as an increased route network have also helped.
Quebec City, Canada
The mostly French-speaking city of Québec is the capital of Canada’s Quebec Province. Québec is said to be one of the oldest settlements in North America, founded in the early 1600s. If culture is something you’re after, then you’re sure to find it here. It’s also pretty stunning in the snow.
Getting there
There are direct flights from the U.S. to Québec. From the New York area, United has direct flights from Newark (EWR). Most parts of the country can get there with one layover via Montreal or Toronto. Other good options with connections include Air Canada and WestJet. Flights range from $200 to about $500 from most of the U.S.
Sapporo, Japan
Japan is famous for many things: food, bullet trains, temples, calligraphy and skiing to name but a few. Sapporo is the capital city of Japan’s most mountainous island — Hokkaido — and is famous for beer, skiing and the annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Christmas in Japan is all about spreading happiness and goodwill and instead of turkey on Christmas Day, the Japanese eat fried chicken.
Getting there
There are no direct flights to Sapporo from the U.S., but there is via one stopover from some locales.
You can fly to Osaka (KIX) and Tokyo (HND, NRT) to Tokyo (HND) with JAL or with All Nippon Airways or for cheaper flights go through China. We found flights as low as $584 via China Eastern and Shanghai (PVG) though not in time for Christmas.
Flying in ANA’s first class is one to add to your bucket list.
Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland
Where could possibly be more Christmassy than Lapland? You probably guessed that Lapland would be one of the likeliest places to get snow on Christmas Day. On the edge of the Article Circle, Rovaneimi is known as the modern day home of Santa Claus. It’s a popular destination for families who want to have the most authentic Christmas experience possible.
Getting there
EasyJet and Norwegian operate seasonal winter flights from London to Rovaniemi if you can find a deal to London. There are even still flights available on Christmas Day from about $100. You are likely to be able to find one-way flights with EasyJet for as little as $80.
We found flights on Finnair from JFK via Helsinki (HEL) for as little as $641 if you can wait until January.
Bottom line
If you’re still uncertain about where you’re going to spend your Christmas, it’s not too late to spend it in a winter wonderland. Several destinations around the world will guarantee you a white Christmas. And the best part is that it’s still not too late to get there.
Additional reporting by Clint Henderson.
Featured photo by Westend61/Getty Images.
