Delta has just announced it is issuing waivers for travel on Tuesday ahead of winter storm Maya. The storm has been dropping snow across the northern portion of the United States since the end of last week and is now headed for the Northeast.
Delta
- Travel Date: Feb. 12
- Airports Covered: Albany, NY (ALB), Boston, MA (BOS), Hartford, CT (BDL), Manchester, NH (MHT), New York, NY Kennedy(JFK) New York, NY La Guardia (LGA), Newark, NJ (EWR), Newburgh, NY (SFW), Providence, RI (PVD), White Plains, NY (HPN)
- Tickets must be reissued on or before Feb. 15
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than Feb. 15
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Feb. 12, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
Protect Your Travels
This winter storm is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance. Cards with solid trip protection include the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
We will continue to update this post as more airlines issue waivers.
