More good news: Delta Upgrade Certificates are now valid on award tickets
Yesterday, we shared the good news that Delta was extending Upgrade Certificate validity and adding an online availability tool. Today, we can further confirm that Upgrade Certificates can be applied to award tickets as well as Miles + Cash tickets on Delta-operated flights. A Delta spokesperson told TPG, “We know how much our Medallion Members value their Upgrade Certificates and we want to make them easier to use, so customers have more choice and control in managing their travel plans.”
This offers an incentive for Delta Medallion members with rising SkyMiles balances who are eager to put them to use for future travel. Now those members don’t have to choose between getting an upgrade and keeping out-of-pocket travel costs low. Delta’s dynamic pricing has lead to some incredible deals on award tickets. Applying an upgrade to those awards is a great way to squeeze even more value out of them.
Summary of Delta upgrade award changes
The ability to use Upgrade Certificates for award tickets is just one of many positive changes Delta introduced recently. Here’s a quick overview of changes Delta has recently announced:
- All active and expired Global Upgrade Certificates and Regional Upgrade Certificates selected between March 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2020 are valid for flights through Dec. 31, 2021.
- Upgrade availability is now searchable online, though you still need to call to apply them.
- Upgrades can now be applied to award tickets as well as paid fares.
How this compares to other airlines
Delta is definitely leading the pack when it comes to making Upgrade Certificates easier to redeem. At the moment, neither American nor United allows members to apply Upgrade Certificates to award tickets. It certainly makes Delta SkyMiles more useful, especially if you can book a cheap award ticket on a flight with upgrade availability.
Delta has also extended Upgrade Certificate validity well beyond American Airlines’ July 31, 2021 date, though it’s lagging behind United’s July 2022 extension. With travel expected to pick up this summer following widespread vaccination, redeeming upgrades before they expire likely won’t be an issue for most Medallion members.
Hopefully, down the line, Delta will also allow members to apply upgrades online instead of having to call in. That’s one advantage that United has over both Delta and American – PlusPoint upgrades can be redeemed online. This option is so much more convenient, especially when you’re booking travel on-the-go or call wait times are inordinately long.
Bottom line
Overall, this is great news for Delta Medallion members who have Upgrade Certificates saved up. It means that redeeming these upgrades will be much easier in the future since there’s now a choice between applying them to paid or award travel. It could also lead the way for American and United to follow Delta in allowing upgrades to be used on award tickets since that’s historically what has happened with major program changes Delta rolls out.
Featured photo by Zach Honig / The Points Guy
