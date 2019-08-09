This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re not familiar with airline shopping portals, it’s time to get to know them because for a limited time, you can earn up to a thousand bonus miles just by shopping through Delta’s SkyMiles® Shopping Mall. This awesome offer is a part of Delta’s semi-annual bonus sale running from August 9 through August 18, 2019 and is valid at hundred of online stores.
There are two tiers to this offer:
- Tier One: Earn 500 bonus miles when you spend $150
- Tier Two: Earn 1,000 bonus miles when you spend $350
The great part about this offer is that the bonus will kick in as a result of cumulative spend, not one big purchase. Additionally, you’re earning points on the value of the purchase itself and depending on the store, you could be earning up to 15 miles per dollar like you can when you subscribe to Stitch Fix through the Delta mall.
On top of easily earning miles by shopping through the portal, this is also an amazing opportunity to double dip. Not only can you earn the bonus miles in addition to the regular bonus, but if you use a points/miles earning credit card you will really reap the rewards. Currently, four of Delta’s co-branded American Express cards are offering elevated welcome bonuses. If you’ve taken advantage of those offers then you’re well on your way to booking an award flight.
Bottom line, this is a fantastic offer that’s super easy to take advantage of with the click of a button. With fall just around the corner, you’re likely already doing a bunch of back-to-school shopping, so why not take it online to get the bonus? To learn more about the deal and what stores are eligible head to the SkyMiles mall.
Featured Photo by Busakorn Pongparnit / Getty Images
