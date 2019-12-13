Here’s an easy way to earn 10x Delta miles this month
Delta travelers have long known that Lyft rides are an easy source of SkyMiles. Thanks to the partnership between the two companies, Lyft users who link their SkyMiles accounts to the ride hailing app can earn one SkyMile per dollar spent on Lyft rides, and two miles per dollar on airport rides.
But if this bonus is news to you, you’re in for a holiday treat: Right now, you can link your Delta and Lyft accounts for the first time at this page and earn 10 miles per dollar on Lyft airport rides, or two miles per dollar spent on regular Lyft rides through Jan. 2, 2020. Unfortunately, existing Delta/Lyft users who have already linked their accounts aren’t eligible for the earnings boost.
So if you haven’t yet connected your Delta and Lyft profiles, get on it now, before your next airport run. This promotion stacks on top of your credit card earnings if you use a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to pay for your Lyft rides, since you can still earn your usual Ultimate Rewards points on travel purchases on top of the bonus SkyMiles. In addition, you can also earn Hilton Honors points on these rides at the same time — as long as you’ve linked your Lyft account to that loyalty program as well.
Bear in mind that this isn’t Delta’s only partnership with other transportation companies. You can earn SkyMiles when staying at an Airbnb, for example.
Additional terms and conditions are as follows:
“SkyMiles Members who link their SkyMiles and Lyft accounts on the promotional site delta.com/lyftholiday between December 9, 2019 through January 2, 2020 at 11.59PM EST can earn 10 miles per $1* on airport rides and 2 miles per $1* on all other rides in the US through January 2, 2020. This offer is valid only for Members who link their accounts for the first time during the offer period. Activity date is defined as the date of the transaction as reported by Lyft regardless of the date the transaction is posted in the member’s account. This limited-time offer cannot be combined with other elevated mileage bonus offers.”
According to TPG’s monthly points and miles valuations, Delta SkyMiles aren’t the most valuable loyalty currency out there, with each mile worth just 1.2 cents. Additionally, Delta has massively devalued its awards program over the past few years and earned a reputation for making it difficult to redeem SkyMiles at reasonable rates. All that said, it did take home multiple honors at the 2019 TPG Awards, and if you use Lyft, it could be worth signing up for this promo — every mile counts!
