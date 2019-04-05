This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A one-year Delta Private Jets Sky Access membership usually runs $8,500, but the winner of a SkyMiles Experience auction now underway will get to up their travel game by cashing out SkyMiles instead.
The auction concludes on April 15, with the current top bid standing at 376,000 SkyMiles. TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, which means that you shouldn’t bid more than 708,000 SkyMiles or you’re better off paying cash for the membership.
Sky Access members can book empty legs with Delta Private Jets Shuttle up to 24 hours prior to departure at no cost per leg and no limit on quantity, and should you win, you’ll receive reduced hourly pricing for standard private jet charters as well.
Delta offers thousands of daily flights, but there’s an elite few operated by its private jet division that you won’t often see while planespotting from a Sky Club lounge.
Empty legs are flights scheduled without passengers to ensure an aircraft is positioned for a trip at the right airport at the right time, so if your schedule is flexible (and you’re based in the greater Atlanta area), there’s no telling how far you could fly in a year.
If you’re curious what life is like on a private jet, we’ve got you covered. TPG himself traveled with Editor-at-Large Zach Honig on a Gulfstream G500, and contributor J. Scott Clark recently zoomed across the United States on a HondaJet Elite.
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
If you’re a little short on miles to participate in the auction, fret not. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles) Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee (See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
Featured image of a Gulfstream G500 by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Business, click here.
