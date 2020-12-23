This stuffed animal lost its child on a flight — help reunite them for the holidays
Here’s a sweet story for the day before Christmas Eve. A Delta Air Lines crew is going above and beyond to reunite a child with a stuffed animal left behind on a flight to Atlanta.
11Alive News (WXIA-TV Atlanta) was the first to report on the story. The Tegna-owned NBC affiliate reported that a child’s toy was left on the jet bridge on a flight that arrived from Kansas City on Dec. 16. Delta confirmed to TPG the toy was left behind on flight DL 1330, and has not yet been reunited with its owner.
Fabiola Isabel – a Delta flight attendant – wrote in her Facebook post that she was “trying to create a Delta Christmas Miracle!”
She also managed to get in a safety message in her post saying, “We want to find his family as I’m sure he’s missed! He’s adventuring with the crew until then and will be given lots of Cheez-it’s and cookies! If a stuffed animal can wear a mask and not put his Purell wipe waste in the seat back pocket- so can you!”
I managed to chat with Isabel after she’d just finished a flight. She said:
“My crew and I were boarding the plane when we noticed the stuffed animal sitting on the jetbridge. We were told the cleaners had found it on the previous flight that had arrived a few hours earlier. If only we would have worked that flight, we might have been able to pinpoint who it belonged to!”
When I asked her why she was going to all this trouble she told me, “I think the reason I wanted to find the owner so badly was because I know how important stuffed animals are to kids. They provide comfort and a sense of home and after an exhausting day it brought me joy and excitement to hopefully find who it belonged to and send him home!”
TPG will keep in touch with all the folks involved, and if you know who the rightful owner is, be sure to reach out to Fabiola. Hopefully we’ll have some good news in time for Christmas.
It’s not the first time, Delta employees have gone above and beyond. In February of this year, Delta agents reunited a little girl with her “daddy doll” that played the voice of her father who was deployed overseas.
Another time, a customer service agent helped a little boy with autism get reunited with his beloved stuffed monkey.
Featured image by Fabiola Isabel.
