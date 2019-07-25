This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Experiencing Delta’s ultimate business class product, Delta One Suites, no longer requires a passport. TPG has confirmed with Delta that a retrofitted Boeing 777-200 is now making a daily round trip between Atlanta and Los Angeles.
You may recall that Delta’s first jet with four branded cabins — Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select (premium economy), Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin (standard economy) — began operating earlier this year between Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia. That same aircraft also rotates between LAX and Delta’s hometown.
Delta One Suites are only available on three aircraft: the retrofitted Boeing 777-200, the Airbus A350 and the brand-new Airbus A330-900neo. All of those are wide-body aircraft designed for international travel, but an eagle-eyed tipster on an ATL-LAX flight noticed that while he booked into Comfort+, he was actually ticketed for a Premium Select seat.
To book yourself into a Delta One Suite on this 4.5 hour domestic hop, you can search at Delta.com for nonstop flights between Atlanta and Los Angeles (or vice-versa). You’ll spot the “Suite” logo on flights operated by the 777.
Delta’s booking engine has yet to update to account for the refurbished cabin. This means you’ll book into “first class” rather than Delta One (business class), but rest assured that you’ll be sitting in a fully enclosed suite once on board.
Another oddity here is that the seat maps do not fully reflect the new interior. There’s no way to purchase Premium Select outright on these flights, but if you’re sitting in the cabin with a 2-4-2 seat layout between rows 20 and 25, you’ll wind up in Premium Select. Comfort+ covers rows 30 through 39, while standard economy (Main Cabin) is situated in rows 44 through 57.
We’re seeing one-way SkyMiles award fares for as low as 69,000 miles (plus $5.60 in taxes/fees), which isn’t too shabby for four-plus hours in Delta’s most stately business class seat. A few months into the future, those fares jump to 125,000 SkyMiles each way, so it pays to have flexibility in your search.
Paid fares a couple of months out look to be around double the listed price of Comfort+. It’s unlikely that you’ll receive the full Delta One Suites experience on this route when it comes to meals and service, so we wouldn’t recommend overpaying. That said, if you need to travel to Los Angeles or you’re able to slot this particular flight into an existing itinerary, you might as well.
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
If you’re looking to book a Delta One Suite using miles, it’s critical to actually earn the SkyMiles you need to complete the transaction. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of the cards below to your arsenal.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Enjoy perks like a checked bag fee waiver, priority boarding and 20% off in-flight purchases (in the form of a statement credit). The $95 annual fee is waived for the first year (see rates and fees).
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Enjoy an annual companion ticket plus bonus MQMs for reaching certain spending thresholds along with the same in-flight benefits as the Gold Delta Amex, all for a $195 annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your the first three months. Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. The card comes with SkyClub access, an annual companion ticket in first class and bonus MQMs through spending and additional in-flight perks, though the annual fee is $450 (see rates and fees).
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles; offer subject to change at anytime).
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; see rates and fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership
RELATED VIDEO:
Featured photo of Delta’s refurbished 777 by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.