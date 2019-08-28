This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta made a splash with an update to its amenity kits back in June, thanks to the addition of Le Labo products and the reduction of plastic. The Tumi-branded kits have been gradually phased in around the network all summer, and now there’s an exciting new addition to look forward to this fall.
Come September, Delta is bringing Bombas socks to all of its Delta One amenity kits. Bombas is a popular sock company with a “buy one, give one” model, donating more than 20 million pairs of socks to orgnizations helping homeless people across the US. If you’re flying on Delta One in September, you’ll get a pair of Bombas socks in your amenity kit — and you can feel good about it, knowing that the airline is donating another pair to someone in need. As part of the new partnership, Bombas will donate 300,000 pairs of specially-designed socks to Covenant House. For more than 40 years, Covenant House has provided care and services to homeless, abandoned, abused, trafficked and exploited youth throughout the United States.
Delta has also been a long-standing supporter of Covenant House, providing volunteer support throughout the year to help homeless youth. In fact, many of the airline’s top executives participate in the “Executive Sleep Out” where business leaders spend a night on the streets to show their solidarity.
Additionally, the airline is promising to bring in more onboard enhancements in the near future. The company heard your frustrations about the performance of its current LSTN headphones, and is looking into new earbuds and headsets.
Featured image courtesy of Delta.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.