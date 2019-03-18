This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Starting in late 2019, the current best airplane in regional flying will debut on Delta’s west coast route network. Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco and Salt Lake City are all slated to be served by the new Airbus A220, which we thoroughly enjoyed in both first class and Comfort+ on inaugural flights between New York and Dallas–Fort Worth.
Update: After publishing, Delta removed the A220 listing from its Austin and Los Angeles routes. We’ve updated the official service market chart below.
Per Delta’s latest schedule update, here is the list of the carrier’s A220 routes that will roll out through early 2020 that shows the new west coast options:
|Route
|In-Service
|Atlanta (ATL) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|March 2, 2020
|Boston (BOS) to Detroit (DTW)
|June 1, 2019
|Boston (BOS) to New York (LGA)
|February 7, 2019
|Boston (BOS) to Minneapolis (MSP)
|July 11, 2019
|Denver (DEN) to Seattle (SEA)
|October 1, 2019
|Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) to Detroit (DTW)
|June 1, 2019
|Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) to New York (JFK)
|July 26, 2019
|Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) to New York (LGA)
|February 7, 2019
|Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) to Minneapolis (MSP)
|June 28, 2019
|Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|June 1, 2019
|Detroit (DTW) to Newark (EWR)
|June 1, 2019
|Detroit (DTW) to New York (JFK)
|July 26, 2019
|Detroit (DTW) to New York (LGA)
|June 1, 2019
|Detroit (DTW) to Seattle (SEA)
|June 12, 2019
|Newark (EWR) to Minneapolis (MSP)
|June 30, 2019
|Fairbanks (FAI) to Seattle (SEA)
|October 1, 2019
|Houston (IAH) to New York (LGA)
|June 1, 2019
|Houston (IAH) to Minneapolis (MSP)
|July 4, 2019
|Houston (IAH) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|June 13, 2019
|New York (JFK) to Boston (BOS)
|October 5, 2019
|New York (JFK) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|March 2, 2020
|New York (LGA) to Minneapolis (MSP)
|August 29, 2019
|New York (LGA) to New Orleans (MSY)
|August 31, 2019
|New York (LGA) to Fort Myers (RSW)
|August 31, 2019
|Minneapolis (MSP) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|August 30, 2019
|Seattle (SEA) to San Francisco (SFO)
|August 13, 2019
|Seattle (SEA) to San Jose (SJC)
|June 13, 2019
|Seattle (SEA) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|August 31, 2019
|San Francisco (SFO) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|August 31, 2019
|San Jose (SJC) to Salt Lake City (SLC)
|June 1, 2019
|Salt Lake City (SLC) to Orange County (SNA)
|September 2, 2019
The A220 will begin serving the ~1,240 mile route between Los Angeles (LAX) and Austin (AUS) on Dec. 21, 2019. One-way cash rates on one of the first flights range from $230 (basic economy) to $444 (first class).
You’ll pay more in SkyMiles to fly the A220 over the Airbus A319, but it may be worth it for that new plane aroma.
Los Angeles (LAX) to Seattle (SEA) also starts on Dec. 21, 2019, with cash rates ranging from $287 (economy) to $386 (first class).
Delta has yet to enable basic economy award tickets on this route yet, so SkyMiles pricing ranges from 18,000 (economy) to 25,500 (first class) for a one-way hop.
San Francisco (SFO) will receive a number of A220s, with birds flying from United’s mothership to both Salt Lake City (SLC) and Seattle (SEA).
The 599-mile journey from San Francisco to Salt Lake City is ringing up between $78 (basic economy) and $222 (first class).
SkyMiles pricing ranges from 5,000 (basic economy) to 13,500 (first class).
Slightly longer at ~639 miles, the one-way flight between San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA) ranges from $71 (basic economy) to $160 (first class).
If you’d prefer to part ways with SkyMiles, an early 2020 flight on this route will cost between 5,000 (basic economy) and 12,000 (first class).
The A220 isn’t new to aviation (airBaltic, Lufthansa Group and Korean Air have all accepted deliveries), but Delta is the first operator in North America to begin commercial service.
Delta A220-100 Highlights
- 109 seats total, including seating for 12 in First Class, 15 in Delta Comfort+ and 82 in Main Cabin
- State-of-the-art interior featuring Gogo 2Ku Wi-Fi, personal power ports at each seat and complimentary premium entertainment on individual seatback screens
- The widest Main Cabin seats (18.6″) in Delta’s entire fleet
- First Class seats, arranged in a 2-2 configuration, feature a width of 20.5″
- High-capacity overhead bins, extra-large windows and full-spectrum LED ambient lighting
Customers flying in Delta Comfort+ on the A220 can expect a few other perks, like more legroom and dedicated overhead bin space, in a much-preferred 2-3 seat configuration.
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
If you’re looking to jump on one of the first west coast A220 flights using SkyMiles, you’ll need to make sure you have a healthy balance to spend. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles) (Targeted offer subject to change at anytime)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee (See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
RELATED VIDEO:
