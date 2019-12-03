An evacuation slide from a Delta jet landed in a man’s front yard
A Massachusetts man standing outside of his home on Dec. 1 had something unexpected fall from the sky — but it wasn’t a leaf or even a stray tree branch.
An evacuation slide from a Delta Air Lines jet from Paris (CDG) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) landed in a Milton, Massachusetts man’s front yard. The six-foot slide came from the wing of a Boeing 767-300, according to the Boston Herald. No injuries were reported.
The pilot of Delta Air Lines Flight 405 reported a loud noise as the plane approached Boston around noon on Sunday, according to the Boston Globe, citing a report from the Federal Aviation Administration. After the plane landed, it was discovered that the right rear slide was missing. Milton Police notified state police at Boston Airport and the FAA and Delta officials took the slide from the man’s yard, the Globe reported.
Wenhan Huang, the reported homeowner, told local station WCVB 5 that he was doing yard work when the slide landed on his yard. He said he called the FAA.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Huang told WCVB. “Who could know there’s something coming from the air and (it) drops into my yard, right?”
Milton Select Board Chair Michael Zullas told the Boston Herald that “a lot of people in Milton are angry. This is the second time in 10 years that something fell out of the sky over Milton.”
The body of a North Carolina teenager was found in Milton in 2010, according to reports at the time. The teen, who had most likely stowed away inside the plane’s wheel well and fallen as the plane approached landing, is believed to have gotten on the plane in Charlotte.
Boeing was warned by the FAA in 2015 about evacuation slides, after “multiple reports of uncommanded escape slide inflation.” The FAA, according to the Wall Street Journal, didn’t view the problem as an “imminent hazard.”
