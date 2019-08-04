This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Elevated Welcome Bonuses on Delta Credit Cards
For a limited time, Amex is offering elevated bonuses on cards such as the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express.
Flights to Europe From $224 Round-Trip in Economy and 39,750 Miles in Biz Class
This week saw deals from cities that typically don’t have the greatest European deals, such as Los Angeles and Atlanta. We also saw a business-class points deal, which is always nice.
Widespread Flight Deals to Tropical Destinations
This week we saw round-trip flights to Puerto Rico and Costa Rica from $204.
Targeted Offers From American Express
From 100,000 Amex points on referrals on The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, to 75k welcome bonuses on the Marriot Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, to new offers on the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, it was a big week for American Express cardholders.
Targeted Transfer Bonus on Avios Miles
American Express teamed up with Avios to make Membership Rewards points even more valuable with a 40% transfer bonus.
Save Thousands of Miles on American Airlines Award Bookings
American Airlines is offering various AAdvantage cardholders the opportunity to save up to 7,500 miles on award bookings through September 30.
Earn Amex 500 Points Simply By Making a Reservation
Amex announced a new partnership with Resy that allows you to earn 500 Membership Rewards points on restaurant reservations.
