Certain Delta cobranded cardholders receive rather lucrative companion certificates every year upon renewal of their card. If you hold the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card, Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express or Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express, you will earn a companion certificate good for one year from the date of issuance. You need to pay the taxes and fees on the second ticket but they have always provided me great value and I look forward to renewing my card each year to earn another certificate.
Recently, it appears bookings made using the companion certificates, which must be made on Delta.com through a dedicated landing page, are producing duplicate bookings for a single itinerary. We had a reader reach out to us with his experience, and TPG’s executive news director Scott Mayerowitz had his companion certificate booking produce two unique PRNs; and the American Express card you’re required to use to pay was charged twice. Readers who have experienced the glitch only receive one confirmation e-mail but under the “My Trips” section of your online SkyMiles account you will see two trips listed.
TPG reached out to Delta for assistance in helping readers resolve the duplicated itineraries and received the following response:
“Some Card Members are receiving duplicate Companion Certificate bookings and charges – we are taking steps to put a fix in place and working with impacted Card Members to address the issue. We are very sorry for this inconvenience.”
A quick call to Delta should have your duplicate booking cancelled and card refunded from the second charge. Our reader told us the Delta Diamond Medallion agent he spoke with was aware of the glitch and was quickly able to resolve it. A few readers have also told us that the duplicate bookings are dropping off their My Trips list without any action taken from them. I expect Delta to have a broader change in place soon to prevent duplicate bookings. For now, make sure you check your “My Trips” section on Delta.com after completing a companion certificate booking.
