As Delta has done in past years, it has activated the Elevate Your Status program as the conclusion of 2018 draws near. In order to achieve elite status that’ll run through 2019, you need to meet Delta’s thresholds for Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs), Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs – US-based members only) and/or Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs) before the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31, 2018.
In other words, time isn’t on your side if you’re still short on any of those categories. We’ve published a lengthy guide on last-minute strategies for achieving Delta status before things reset on Jan. 1, 2019, and there’s a reason we don’t recommend the option that Delta just lit up: it’s a terrible deal.
Elevate Your Status enables select Medallion members to pay exorbitant rates to boost their MQM, MQS and MQD balances without ever stepping foot on an aircraft — this includes Silver, Gold and Platinum members who weren’t gifted their status, as well as general members who are within striking distance of Silver. Diamond members hoping to use this as a way to achieve the mythical 360 status will be sorely disappointed.
The biggest issue is how high the barrier to entry is. Many, including us, are seeing that the cheapest package is a staggering $999, which only nets you 1,000 MQMs, 3 MQSs and $999 MQDs. That’s just about the rawest deal we could envision for that little reward. Evidently exact pricing options varies from person to person.
A quick round-trip flight between New York (LGA) and sunny Ft. Lauderdale (FLL), for instance, would net you over twice the MQMs (2,152) for just more than $300. Granted, you’d need to spring for something more far-flung (or pricier) if you’re lacking in the MQD department, but the bottom line is that these packages should truly be a last resort.
Interestingly, the pricing becomes less egregious (but still offensive) as the packages rise in price. The top-end package demands $1,999, but includes 12,500 MQMs, 18 MQSs and $1,999 MQDs, which equates to paying $0.16 per MQM. That’s better from a per-point perspective compared to the baseline package mentioned above, which equates to a mind-boggling $1.00 per MQM.
So, what are you other options? As we’ve listed in our last-minute strategy guide, you could consider signing up for one of Delta’s cobranded Amex cards, meeting the minimum spend hastily and collecting a welcome bonus that puts you above whatever bar you’re aiming for. The latest offers for select cards are below.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card: earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Alternatively: book a flight or two! We’ve broken down the valuations for Delta’s Medallion tiers here, and there are some pretty significant jumps that may be worth mileage running for. If you go this route, make sure you put the flight purchase on a credit card that’ll maximize your returns.
The perks one gains transitioning from Gold to Platinum, for example, are remarkable. You gain the ability to cancel SkyMiles award tickets without a fee up to 72 hours prior to your departure, which essentially makes any award ticket a refundable ticket — that’s important for those who appreciate flexibility. Moreover, the addition of Choice Benefits at Platinum and Diamond levels allows you to snag a few coveted Regional Upgrade Certificates.
We appreciate when airlines provide options to climb to a higher tier of status, but we’d definitely avoid this particular offer if at all possible. If you legitimately have no other options but to buy up for status via this program, make sure to put the purchase on a Delta cobranded Amex for additional points back on the purchase. If you have a credit card with a selectable airline fee credit like the American Express® Gold Card, The Platinum Card® from American Express or Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, you can select Delta as your airline before making the purchase and get a portion of the purchase back.
For those looking to earn more MQDs before the end of the year, you may have luck flying a cheap business class fare on a SkyTeam partner, as earned MQDs from those flights are assigned as a percentage of distance flown rather than price paid. You can also pay to upgrade any of your scheduled Delta flights between now and the end of the year, with the upcharge to move from one cabin to another boosting your MQD level.
To discuss your own mileage run ideas with other TPG readers, be sure to check out the TPG Lounge on Facebook.
H/T: Rene’s Points
