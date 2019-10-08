Delta announces more A350 service to Amsterdam
Delta Air Lines is growing its Airbus A350 fleet, and while the carrier is mostly sending its new flagship to Asia, it’s also putting it on more European routes.
Beginning in 2020, Delta will fly A350s from Minneapolis and Atlanta to Amsterdam. Those services are currently operated by A330s and Boeing 777s. The equipment shuffling will mean all Delta flights from those two cities will be Airbus-operated, with the 777 that flies out of Atlanta moving to other routes. The change was first reported by Routes Online.
The A350 has become a crucial part of Delta’s fleet strategy, and the airline inked a deal with LATAM in September to buy some of its new partner’s aircraft.
For Delta frequent flyers, the A350 is a desirable award-redemption aircraft, thanks to its Delta One suites — the airline’s best seats — Delta Premium Select premium economy, and the latest coach-class seats in the fleet.
Booking Delta One through the carrier’s own SkyMiles program is often not a good option, as prices in miles can be astronomical especially during peak travel times. However, you can redeem as little as 50,000 Virgin Atlantic miles for nonstop flights from the US to Europe, and since you can transfer Amex, Chase and Citi points directly to Virgin’s Flying Club, this is a terrific way to use your transferable point currencies for incredible value.
As an example, at the time of writing, on Saturday April 11, 2020, you can book Delta One Suites on the new A350 from MSP to AMS for 80,000 SkyMiles. However, that exact same flight is available through Virgin Atlantic for just 50,000 miles. While award availability isn’t widespread, this is a fantastic way to get to Europe in one of the best business-class products out there.
Nick Ewen contributed reporting.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/TPG.
