You only have a few days left to earn up to 50,000 bonus SkyMiles and $500 in statement credits. Right now, four Delta SkyMiles cards issued by American Express have elevated welcome bonuses, but this limited-time offer ends August 15.
|Card
|Welcome Bonus
|Annual Fee/Foreign Transaction Fee
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus a statement credit of up to $300 on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months.
|$0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
|30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus a statement credit of up to $300 on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months.
|$0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus a statement credit of up to $500 on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months.
|$195 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
|50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus a statement credit of up to $500 on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months.
|$195 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each. That makes the Gold Delta’s 30,000 points worth $360 and the Platinum Delta’s 50,000 bonus worth $600. These are certainly not the highest Delta welcome offers we’ve seen in recent months, but the statement credits can add quite a bit of value.
You’ll receive a 50% rebate on eligible Delta purchases within the first three months with all four cards, up to $300 for the Gold Delta and up to $500 for the Platinum Delta. That brings the total value of the Gold’s bonus up to $660 and the Platinum’s up to an impressive $1,100.
All four of these Delta cards also offer perks that benefit the regular Delta flyer, including a free checked bag for you and up to nine passengers in your reservation, priority boarding and 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases. For those interested in hitting elite status, the personal and business versions of the Delta Platinum include features such as an annual companion certificate and the ability to earn additional MQMs when you hit spending requirements.
Bottom Line
Delta SkyMiles can be difficult to use on international flights in premium cabins, but we’ve seen much better availability in recent years for domestic economy redemptions. On top of that, Delta routinely runs flash award sales which can make your SkyMiles go even farther, even on international flights.
If you’ve got a trip on the horizon, you could buy your ticket and save hundreds of dollars — all while using the spend to help hit the welcome bonus requirement. Just make sure to apply before August 15 or these offers will be gone.
