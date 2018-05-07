This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta launched a new tool on Monday that allows SkyMiles members to better see award deals. Updated on a weekly basis, the new SkyMiles Deals page will allow members to see what Delta thinks are the current best awards to be booked with your miles — however, they might not always be the best use of your miles.
According to Delta, the SkyMiles Deals page will be “regularly refreshed with the best award travel deals at any given time,” and will be updated weekly. There are five categories of “deals”: domestic, last minute (weekly deals for that weekend), Europe, Latin America-Caribbean and transpacific.
As of Monday afternoon, the first round of SkyMiles Deals have been loaded on the landing page. Currently, Delta is offering deals both domestically and to Latin America-Caribbean — you can sort the deals by region. For Monday’s domestic deals, you’ll find eight routes from 11,000 SkyMiles round-trip plus taxes and fees.
The terms and conditions have specific dates that the deal will be valid for — much like you’ll find with Delta’s award flash sales. For these deals in particular, you must purchase by May 22, 2018, and travel between May 1 and August 11, 2018. There’s also an advance purchase period of 21 days, and a required Saturday night stay. Additionally, some blackout dates apply to each route — you can check for full details on the deal page.
It’s worth noting that, as is common with Delta award deals of this sort, it’s often possible that there are cheaper awards than Delta is advertising. For example, while Delta advertises LAX-LAS from 11,000 SkyMiles round-trip, we found a round-trip itinerary for 10,500 SkyMiles.
In addition to the domestic deals, the SkyMiles Deals page is offering some discounted fares between Atlanta (ATL) and some destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.
The site is currently advertising awards from 20,000 SkyMiles round-trip plus taxes and fees between ATL and Cancun (CUN), and other destinations at higher prices. The terms and conditions of this deal state that you must purchase awards by May 15, 2018, and travel between August 15 and September 30, 2018. There’s an advance purchase period of 90 days and no minimum stay required. Like the domestic deals, there are some blackout restrictions in the small text of the Deals page.
Keep in mind that it’s hard to tell exactly how good of a deal you’ll be getting with these SkyMiles Deals, as Delta doesn’t publish an award chart. The SkyMiles program is known for offering award flash sales to specific destination or regions — the Caribbean, Hawaii, Asia and more.
While this SkyMiles Deals page is a nice addition from Delta by arranging some of its deals in one place, it’ll be worth it to do your research before spending your SkyMiles. Just because one of the deals advertises a specific price, keep in mind that it might not be a deal after all. For example, on the exact same SAN-LAS flight Delta is charging 11,000 SkyMiles for, it’s charging $115 in cash — meaning you’re getting a value of just 1.05 cents apiece. TPG values SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, so you’re not getting as much as SkyMiles can be worth. Plus, the added restrictions and blackout dates could further make SkyMiles Deals less valuable.
That being said, you could definitely score a deal here if you have SkyMiles you’re looking to burn and a deal pops up that looks intriguing enough. While it’s still unfortunate that Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, having an updated deals page can help to lock in redemptions at favorable rates.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider applying for one of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express to ensure you’re able to take advantage of an offer like this next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) You’ll also earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
If you are a Delta flyer who is looking to bank some extra miles this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and discounted Delta Sky Club access.
