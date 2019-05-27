This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, today’s a great day to use your semiannual Dell $100 statement credit. Through the end of the day Monday, you can get 15% cash back on Dell purchases by clicking through a shopping portal. Plus, if you’re targeted, you might be able to stack another 10% cash back offer through Amex Offers.
The most timely of the offers is for 15% cash back on Dell Home and Office purchases made through the TopCashback shopping portal:
Targeted American Express card holders may be able to get another 10% cash back. There’s an Amex Offer that was available earlier this year — but doesn’t seem to be available anymore — for 10% back as a statement credit for using an enrolled business Amex card for Dell purchases.
The details of the Amex Offer note that it’s only good for “eligible purchases online at dell.com/amex,” but the terms also note that phone purchases are eligible — indicating that any Dell purchase likely will trigger the cash back. Indeed, multiple data points indicate that any Dell purchase will trigger this Amex Offer — even if you don’t go through Dell.com/Amex.
While the 10% cash-back offer for Dell purchases is no longer available, there’s another Amex Offer that’s seemingly widespread: 1 additional Membership Rewards point per dollar spent. The terms of this offer don’t mention the Dell.com/amex website, so it’s very likely that a purchase made via a cash-back portal link would qualify for this Amex Offer.
And if these offers weren’t good enough, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express card holders can also get up to a $100 statement credit when using an Amex Business Platinum for the Dell purchase. Just make sure to register for this perk before making your purchase.
Back when the statement credit first went live in February, we shared a few examples from literally thousands of items that you could get for free using the credit. Some of those examples are no longer on sale, but there are plenty of deals still available on Dell’s website.
Steps to maximizing:
- Log in to your American Express account and check your Amex Offers for Dell offers. Amex Offers are limited to one card per card holder, so you’ll want to enroll for the Amex Offer(s) on the Amex Business Platinum if you have one.
- If you have an Amex Business Platinum, make sure to register for the Dell $100 statement credit perk.
- Browse to the TopCashback Dell landing page. Log in to your account or register for a new account if you don’t already have an account. Click through to Dell.
- While keeping that session open, find the item that you want and purchase it using your Amex Business Platinum or the Amex that you enrolled in the Dell Amex Offers.
