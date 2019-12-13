Deal alert: Spend $100+, save $40 on Expedia Activities
Today only, save $40 when you spend $100 or more on eligible Expedia Activities bookings.
This deal was first reported by Doctor of Credit, and Expedia Activities encompass the usual gamut of Broadway and theater shows, sporting events, concerts and more — you can check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert this holiday season, book a catamaran tour in the crystal-clear waters of Mexico’s Isla Mujeres, or rock out with Maroon 5.
There are some theme parks included although they do not include Disney sadly.
The coupon code is MYSTERY40 and should automatically discount $40 off of any eligible booking. There are very few restrictions for usage, but the eligible activity you choose must be completed by June 30, 2020.
Don’t forget to double-dip your earnings by paying with a credit card that earns bonus points on travel, since purchases from Expedia will code as travel. Your best options are the Expedia Rewards Explorer card (4x on Expedia purchases), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x), the Citi Premier (3x), the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x), Capital One Venture Rewards (2x).
Featured photo by Getty Images.
