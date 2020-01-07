Deal alert: Nonstop fares to Paris, London, Barcelona and more from $119
The trend of rock-bottom sale fares to Europe continues – just in time for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. This time the lowest fares begin at $119 one way from New York to Paris on Norwegian Air. Return fares on the same route cost slightly more. The lowest round-trip fares we saw came out to $274. All of our example flights are nonstop direct routes which cuts down on your travel time.
Keep in mind that Norwegian is a low-cost carrier, and the cheapest sale fares fares book into the “LowFare” class, which means you’ll pay for anything beyond the flight itself and carryon luggage totaling up to 22 pounds. Seat selection, checked bags, meals and change fees will all add to your overall flight cost.
Fortunately, many of these routes are operated by Norwegian’s 787 Dreamliner fleet, which utilizes the plane’s revolutionary air filtering system to keep you better hydrated and more comfortable in flight. (For context, You can also access perks such as priority boarding through the airline’s no-fee credit card.
To find the right deal for you, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Norwegian
Routes: BOS/JFK/AUS/SFO/LAX to LGW/CDG/BCN/MAD and more
Cost: from $119 one way
Dates: book by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 12 for travel between January through October 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $274 round trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to London Gatwick (LGW) for $310 round trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for $310 round trip nonstop:
Denver (DEN) to Paris (CDG) for $378 round trip nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to London Gatwick (LGW) for $409 round trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Madrid (MAD) for $430 round trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
