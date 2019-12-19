Deal alert: Hawaii winter flights from $277 round-trip nonstop
Escape the cold without breaking the bank with deals to Hawaii that begin at $277 round-trip. Flights are cheapest from the West Coast, but are available from most major airports.
Note that many deals begin in basic economy, but the right credit card may help. For instance, you could use a United co-branded card to buy the tickets, which can defeat basic economy and help ease some pain. You’ll jump from the last boarding group to a much-earlier one and also be able to bring on a carry-on bag and check another bag for free — possibly even two, depending on the card you hold.
If you hold American AA elite status or have an eligible card, you will receive a regular boarding group designation, be able to bring on a carry-on bag and check a bag or two, depending on the credit card you hold. Or just fly Southwest, where it’ll be smooth sailing with two free checked bags and open seating on any flight.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia. With Southwest, you’ll have to search and book directly through the airline website or app.
Airline: Southwest, United, American, Hawaiian
Routes: OAK/SFO/LAS/LAX and more to HNL/OGG/LIH/KOA
Cost: from $277 round-trip
Dates: January – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) for $277 round-trip nonstop on Southwest:
San Francisco (SFO) to Maui (OGG) for $277 round-trip nonstop on Hawaii:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Maui (OGG) for $295 round-trip on American:
San Francisco (SFO) to Kona (KOA) for $318 round-trip on Hawaiian:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Kauai (LIH) round-trip for $355 on Southwest:
Houston (IAH) to Maui (OGG) round-trip nonstop on United:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images.
