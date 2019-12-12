Deal alert: Fly to Toronto and Montreal from $66 one way
Early 2020 is the perfect time to visit our neighbors to the north: A number of airlines are offering discounted flights between major East Coast cities to Toronto and Montreal, many for under $200 round trip. The cheapest routes appear to originate out of LaGuardia (LGA) and Reagan (DCA), rather than the larger airports in each metropolis, and the best prices for most itineraries come from American Airlines.
Airline: Air Canada, American, WestJet, Delta
Routes: EWR/LGA/JFK/YYZ/YTZ/YUL/YHU
Cost: from $66 one way in economy
Dates: January through March 2020
Here are some examples of sale fares you can book:
New York (LGA) to Montreal (YUL) for $66 one way nonstop on Air Canada:
New York (LGA) to Montreal (YUL) for $66 one way nonstop on American:
Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Montreal (YUL) for $75 one way on American:
New York (LGA) to Toronto (YYZ) from $170 round-trip nonstop on American:
Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Toronto (YYZ) for $170 round-trip nonstop on American:
New York (LGA) to Montreal (YUL) for $174 round-trip nonstop on American:
