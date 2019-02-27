Deal Alert: Flights to Lima and Bogotá From $249 Round-Trip
Flights to Lima and Bogotá from major US cities are on sale starting at just $249 round-trip. You can fly from New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), Dallas (DFW), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington, DC (DCA), to Lima (LIM) and Bogotá (BOG) on either Interjet or Jetblue. Keep in mind that all of these fares include layovers and extra fees for checked bags and seat selection.
Peru is a bucket-list worthy country to visit. While known primarily for the stunning, Machu Picchu ruins, there are plenty of other places for you to check out in the city of Lima. For example, the Gocta Cataracts (a.k.a. as the Gocta Falls) are some of the tallest (and most stunning) waterfalls in Latin America.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Interjet, JetBlue
Routes: JFK/MIA/DFW/ORD/LAX/DCA to LIM/BOG
Cost: $249+ round-trip
Travel Dates: September-November 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Dallas (DFW) to Lima (LIM) for $249 round-trip on Interjet:
New York (JFK) to Lima (LIM) for $249 round-trip on Interjet:
Chicago (ORD) to Bogotá (BOG) for $258 round-trip on Interjet via Expedia:
Miami (MIA) to Lima (LIM) for $293 round-trip on Interjet via Expedia:
Washington, DC (DCA), to Bogotá (BOG) for $375 round-trip on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to Bogotá (BOG) for $375 round-trip on JetBlue:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Bogotá (BOG) for $389 round-trip on JetBlue:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Jesse Kraft / EyeEm via Getty Images.
