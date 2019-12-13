Deal alert: Flights to Guatemala City from $121 round trip nonstop
Want to kick off a new decade by visiting a new destination for less than the cost of a fancy dinner for two? A number of airlines are offering round trip flights to Guatemala City from $121 nonstop. The cheapest routes book into basic economy, but you can upgrade to a regular fare for $30 more.
Use Google Flights to find the cheapest dates. Enter your origin and destination cities, then scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then either book directly with the airline, or through an online travel agency (OTA) such as Expedia or Priceline or Google Flights. As always, don’t forget to use a credit card that gives you bonus points for travel purchases.inter
Airline: United, Spirit, InterJet
Routes: IAH/ATL/ORD/DFW to GUA
Cost: $121+ round-trip in economy
Dates: January – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Houston (IAH) to Guatemala City (GUA) for $121 round-trip nonstop:
Chicago (ORD) to Guatemala City (GUA) for $194 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Guatemala City (GUA) for $198 round-trip:
Dallas (DFW) to Guatemala City (GUA) for $206 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
