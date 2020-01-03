Deal alert: Flights to Europe from $286 round-trip
Flights to Europe on major carriers in all three airline alliances appear to be available at sale prices throughout the year. With ticket prices beginning as low as $285 round-trip, a getaway to Paris for Valentine’s Day is more affordable than a fancy dinner in New York City.
The only drawback is that most of these fares begin in basic economy. Basic economy means different things to different airlines, but you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag, and you probably won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade, or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Here’s a summary of what’s available:
Airline: United, Air Canada, American, Finnair, British Airways, Iberia, Delta, Air France/KLM
Routes: JFK/EWR/LAX and more to CDG/ATH/LHR/OSL and more
Cost: $285+ round-trip in basic economy
Dates: January-November 2020
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Newark/New York (EWR) to Athens (ATH) for $285 round-trip on United:
New York (JFK) to Oslo (OSL) for $317 round-trip via Delta:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LHR) for $339 round trip via American:
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $383 round-trip via Finnair:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
