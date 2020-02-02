Deal alert: Flights to the Caribbean from $144 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
If you’re tired of huge winter jackets, salt-filled streets and sudden spates of storms, why not get away from it all? We’re seeing deals across the US to the Caribbean, from Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and even the Virgin Islands. Sip a colada and let the sun soak in with these cheap flights. While you’re there, don’t forget to stay at some of the hottest hotels on the islands, like the Shore Club Turks and Caicos or the Atlantis Paradise Island.
Note that many deals begin in basic economy, but the right credit card may help. For instance, you could use a United co-branded card to buy the tickets, which can defeat basic economy and help ease some pain: You’ll jump from the last boarding group to a much earlier one and also be able to bring on a carry-on bag and check another bag for free — possibly even two, depending on the card you hold. If you hold American AA elite status or have an eligible card, you will receive a regular boarding group designation, be able to bring on a carry-on bag and check a bag or two, depending on the credit card you hold.
Related: The best airline credit cards of 2020
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia. With Southwest, you’ll have to search and book directly through the airline website or app.
Airline: United, American, Spirit
Routes: BOS/EWR/DCA/CLE — PLS/NAS/SJU/STT
Cost: $144+ round-trip
Dates: February – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige, Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Turks and Caicos (PLS) for $285 round-trip nonstop on United:
Washington D.C. (DCA) to Nassau (NAS) for $266 round-trip on American:
New York (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) for $144 round-trip on United:
Charlotte (CLE) to St. Thomas (STT) for $277 round-trip via Priceline:
Boston (BOS) to Turks and Caicos (PLS) for $285 round-trip nonstop via Priceline:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Pola Damonte/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.