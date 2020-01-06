News

Deal alert: Eastern Europe on alliance carriers from $376 round trip

Katherine Fan
11h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Visit major cities in eastern Europe for up to $1,100 off of the usual cost. Flights are available via major alliance carriers such as SAS, Finnair, American, British Airways and Iberia. Availability is widespread, with the cheapest and most dates in March and April.

Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips

Some of these fares begin in basic economy. Basic economy means different things to different airlines, but you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag, and you probably won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade, or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.

To book, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.

Airline: SAS, Finnair, American, British Airways, Iberia, United, Lufthansa
Routes: JFK/EWR/ORD to RIX/TLL/VNO/KBP and more
Cost: From $376 round trip in economy
Dates: January-October 2020bruitb
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ CardChase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)

The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:

Newark/New York (EWR) to Tallinn (TLL) for $376 round-trip on SAS via Vayama:

Newark/New York (EWR) to Kiev (KBP) for $386 round-trip on SAS via Vayama: 

Chicago (ORD) to Vilnius (TLL) for $427 round-trip on SAS via Vayama: 

New York (JFK) to Riga (RIX) for $527 round-trip on Finnair: 

Maximize your purchase

Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire ReserveAmerican Express® Gold CardCiti Premier CardCiti Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.

Featured image by Getty Images.

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.
You might like
Update: Everything you need to know about Australia’s bushfires
News
2h ago
Get it while you can: Fly to Fiji, Australia or New Zealand for 20,000 Alaska miles
News
2h ago
Here’s how to get some sleep if you’re stuck at the airport
News
3h ago
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 24.49% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.