Book by May 31: Conrad Bali $89/night including taxes and fees through 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with new information from the Conrad Bali and Hilton. The original post was published on May 24, 2020.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
When it’s safe to travel again, you may want to celebrate by getting as far from your current shelter as possible. And if Bali sounds like the perfect destination, we’ve got the best hotel deal to go with it.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The Conrad Bali is offering an unbelievable rate for travelers who like to plan ahead: Just $89 (1,331,000 IDR) per night after taxes and fees, on two-night bookings through Dec. 25, 2021, as first reported by Loyalty Lobby. Better yet, you can string together any number of two-night bookings at this “stay now, save later” rate, as long as your desired dates are available.
Related coverage: Country by country guide to coronavirus reopening
Even amid a land renowned for its beauty, the Conrad Bali manages to stand out. This five-star luxury hotel, located just seven miles from the Bali airport (DPS), is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway, especially for the current low price. The Conrad Suites section boasts a particularly nice lounge and additional amenities, and there are several pools scattered throughout the property as well as a kids’ club.
Previous reports stated that the Conrad Bali would not honor Hilton’s generous COVID-19 change policy, and guests who booked rooms under this promotion would not earn Hilton Honors points on the reservations. However, TPG confirmed with Hilton that the change/cancellation policy will apply to Conrad Bali guests, who will also earn Hilton Honors points on the booking in addition to receiving all benefits associated with elite status.
The promotional rate is valid on Deluxe Garden rooms through May 31, 2020. For July and August dates, the Conrad Bali charges a peak season surcharge of $34 (500,000 IDR) per room per night, while the high season surcharge for Christmas/New Year dates between Dec. 25 and Jan. 3 is $68 (1,000,000 IDR) per room, per night.
The package includes one Deluxe Garden room, with the following benefits:
- Daily breakfasts for up to two adults and two children (12 years old and below)
- Complimentary Wi-Fi access in public areas
- Complimentary stays for two children up to age 12, using existing bedding
- Complimentary extra bed for children age five and under
There are a couple of caveats to this amazing deal:
- You must book by May 31, 2020, for available dates through Dec. 25, 2021
- You can only book this rate by emailing promotional code “SNSL” to reservations@conradbali.com with your desired dates
- Full prepayment is required, and can only be made by emailing a credit card form back to the email address above
Based on a cursory search, the Conrad Bali unsurprisingly appears to have a significant amount of availability for late 2020 through next year, although the rates do not reflect the promotional price.
Related: How I booked an 18 day honeymoon to Bali on points
In terms of coronavirus restrictions, travel to Indonesia has been banned for the time being, but the government is trying to fully reopen the economy by early August. On May 15, the tourism ministry discussed plans to potentially reopen to tourists as soon as October. However, these plans are not confirmed. For the time being, no foreigners are allowed into Indonesia, including the Bali region.
Featured photo courtesy of the Conrad Bali.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.