Deal alert: Book a private room on Amtrak, bring a buddy for free
If you’ve been looking for alternative ways to travel this summer, Amtrak is offering a buy-one get-one deal on private rooms: Book an Amtrak Roomette, bring a companion for free.
Roomettes are Amtrak’s smallest private rooms, and are ideal for up to two travelers. Designed to simulate the fancy train travel days of yore, Roomette perks and amenities include:
- Complimentary lounge access
- Priority boarding
- Complimentary meals for each ticket-holder
- Fresh linens and towels
- Comfortable seats that convert into a bed (the top bunk folds down from the wall)
- Personal valet service from a dedicated car attendant, including bed turn-down and coffee delivery
- Electrical outlet
- Climate-controlled temperature
- Individual reading lights
- Garment rack
- Soap and shower amenities
- Bottled water
Travelers who book Superliner Roomettes will have access to restrooms and showers in the same train car, while Viewliner Roomettes have sink and toilet located within the room with showers nearby in the same train car.
Concerned about maintaining safe social distances while on the go? Booking your own private travel space will go a long way toward that maintaining that goal, as does Amtrak’s newly refreshed app with up-to-date travel details. Amtrak has also implemented a number of protocols to keep travelers and employees safe as well:
- All travelers and employees must wear face masks on board trains and thruway buses, although masks can be removed within private rooms.
- Amtrak deep cleans and sanitizes all trains prior to service, with additional en-route cleaning to disinfect restrooms and frequently touched surfaces.
- Bookings have been limited on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas.
- All Amtrak trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.
- All non-safety materials have been removed from seatback pockets.
- Sinks are available in each car’s restroom for frequent handwashing.
- To move between cars, customers can use an “automatic door open” button with their foot.
- When the train is approaching a destination, conductors will make announcements regarding where and when customers can disembark to minimize door crowding.
The buy-one, get-one sale lasts through July 17 and is available on all Amtrak routes that offer roomettes, with the exception of Auto Trains. Valid travel dates fall between July 13 and September 30, 2020, and trips must be booked at least three days in advance. All adults and traveling companions must travel together on the same route, under the same reservation. Full rules can be found on the promotion page under “terms and conditions.”
Use the Amtrak Fare Finder to book online, or use code V306 while booking through the Amtrak app.
All photos courtesy of Amtrak.
