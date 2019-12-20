Deal alert: Asia flights on alliance carriers from $383 round trip
Flights to various cities in Asia have dropped as low as $377 round-trip. Favorite destinations such as Taipei, Singapore, and Seoul are a part of the deal, so if they’re on your list of places to visit, this might be your chance. Many of these flights are available through Star Alliance and SkyTeam partners, so you can start off your mileage game on a strong footing for the year by crediting your miles to your airline of choice.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or with an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: United, China Eastern, China Southern, Xiamen, Air China
Routes: LAX/SAN/JFK and more to HKG/TPE/SIN/MNL/ICN and more
Cost: from $383 round-trip
Dates: January-April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Taipei (TPE) round-trip on Xiamen for $383:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) for $395 round-trip on China Southern via Vayama:
New York (JFK) to Manila (MNL) for $432 round-trip on China Eastern via Expedia:
San Diego (SAN) to Hong Kong (HKG) on United for $465:
New York/Newark (EWR) to Seoul (ICN) round-trip for $474 on Air China via Gotogate:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
