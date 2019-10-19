Deal alert: 10% off Alaska flights for email subscribers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Alaska has a little sugar for its email subscribers: a unique discount code for 10% off travel between January 8 and February 13, 2020.
This deal is only available for current email subscribers, and flights must be purchased by October 21, 2019, to qualify for the discount.
Here’s the catch: Your discount code is unique to you, and can only be used once for a single purchase, although you can book up to seven travelers on one reservation (and the purchaser does not have to be among the travelers). All seven passengers must travel together and be booked and ticketed at the same time, in the same reservation and at the same fare.
The 10% discount applies to all base fare levels for routes systemwide, and must be applied directly to a purchase made through AlaskaAir.com. The discount is not available on Mileage Plan Award Reservations, Alaska Airlines Vacation packages, tour or contract fares, most discounted first class fares and many privately filed fares.
Travel to/from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Mondays through Thursdays. All other travel is valid Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. Finally, the discount is only available on flights operated by Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, PenAir, and SkyWest.
Airlines: Alaska
Routes: Various U.S. cities
Cost: 10% discount off base fares
Travel Dates: Book by October 21, 2019, for travel between January 8, 2020, and February 13, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of current routes and prices in January — February 2020 before the 10% discount:
Missoula (MSO) to Seattle (SEA) for $188 round-trip nonstop:
Dallas (DAL) to Portland (PDX) for $192 round-trip nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to San Francisco (SFO) for $268 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Anchorage (ANC) for $326 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo by The Points Guy
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.