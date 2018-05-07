This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Welcome to the final week of Daily Getaways — the annual five-week-long travel discount extravaganza hosted by the US Travel Association. Offers this week include discounted Caesars Entertainment stays and Hyatt points. Plus, there’s still some good deals on IHG and Wyndham points still available.
Each deal will go live at 1:00pm ET, so make sure that you set your alarm a few minutes earlier than that if you’re really interested in snagging a deal. Based on the Daily Getaways purchases I made in week one, these purchases code as travel. So, make sure to use a credit card that has a category bonus for general travel such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x Ultimate Rewards points) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points).
May 7: Caesars Entertainment Stays
1. 2 Nights as a Harrah’s Las Vegas VIP
- Cost: $299
- Description: Two nights accommodations in a luxury room, Buffet of Buffets passes, daily fitness center access, complimentary internet access and round-trip limousine transportation between hotel and airport. Includes taxes and fees.
- Restrictions: Travel must be completed by July 1, 2019, and must be booked no later than 30 days in advance of scheduled arrival date. Package not available over New Year’s weekend or Super Bowl weekend. Subject to availability. Gratuity not included.
- Number available: 13
2. 2 Nights at a Caesars Resort
- Cost: $425
- Description: Two nights accommodations at the Las Vegas resort of your choice, $100 dining credit, $150 spa credit, an in-room bottle of champagne and round-trip airport transportation between the airport and hotel. Includes taxes and fees.
- Restrictions: Travel must be completed by July 1, 2019, and must be booked no later than 30 days in advance of scheduled arrival. “It is recommended that you call to book your travel early to avoid possible blackout dates and availability issues.” Gratuity not included.
- Number available: 14
3. 2 Nights of Luxury at Nobu Hotel
- Cost: $590
- Description: Two nights accommodations at Nobu Hotel, in-room tea service, dinner for two at Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, daily Qua Spa fitness center access, Garden of the Gods Pool. Includes taxes and fees.
- Restrictions: Travel must be completed by July 1, 2019. Must be booked no later than 30 days in advance of scheduled arrival date. “Package not available over New Year’s or Super Bowl weekend. Based on availability.” Gratuity not included.
- Number available: 5
4. 2 Nights of Fame at Planet Hollywood
- Cost: $500
- Description: Two nights accommodations at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in a Ultra Hip room, dinner for two, two tickets to a Caesars Entertainment show of your choice, in-room Champagne and round-trip transportation between hotel and airport. Taxes and fees included.
- Restrictions: Travel must be completed by July 1, 2019, and must be booked no later than 30 days in advance of scheduled arrival date. “It is recommended that you call to book your travel early to avoid availability limitations.” Gratuity not included.
- Number available: 12
5. 2-Night VIP Getaway at Caesars Palace
- Cost: $450
- Description: Two nights accommodations, two all-day Buffet of Buffets passes, daily access to the fitness center, complimentary internet access and round-trip limousine transportation between hotel and airport. Taxes and fees included.
- Restrictions: Travel must be completed by July 1, 2019, and must be booked no later than 30 days in advance of scheduled arrival date. “Package not available over New Year’s weekend or Super Bowl weekend. Based on availability.” Gratuity not included.
- Number available: 15
- Cost: $350
- Description: Two nights accommodations in a King Room, two tickets to the highest observation wheel in the world, the High Roller, two tickets to a show of choice, in-room bottle of champagne and round-trip limousine transportation between hotel and airport.
- Restrictions: Travel must be completed by July 1, 2019, and must be booked no later than 30 days in advance of scheduled arrival date. “Package not available over New Year’s weekend or Super Bowl weekend. Subject to availability.” Gratuities not included.
- Number available: 20
May 8: Hyatt Point Packages
1. 24,000 World of Hyatt points for $260
2. 30,000 World of Hyatt points for $330
3. 40,000 World of Hyatt points for $415
4. 72,000 World of Hyatt points for $775
|Points
|Cost
|Cents per Point
|Available Deals
|24,000
|$260
|1.08
|120
|30,000
|$330
|1.10
|54
|40,000
|$415
|1.04
|30
|72,000
|$775
|1.08
|25
Last, but certainly not least, is one of the best deals of the five-week promotion. You can buy Hyatt points starting at just 1.04 cents. That’s an incredible deal since TPG values Hyatt points at 1.8 cents each.
You can only buy one package of each of the four packages. That means that you’re going to have to act quickly to snag all four before they sell out — or work with friends or co-workers to divide and conquer. In total, you can snag 166,000 total Hyatt points for $1,780 for a blended purchase rate 1.07 cents per point.
Points Deals Still Available
IHG Points
- 8,500 IHG Rewards Club points for $50
- 15,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $89
- 25,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $149
- 50,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $290
- 100,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $580
- 130,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $749
|Points
|Cost
|Cents per Point
|8,500
|$50
|0.59
|15,000
|$89
|0.59
|25,000
|$149
|0.60
|50,000
|$290
|0.58
|100,000
|$580
|0.58
|130,000
|$749
|0.58
IHG has devalued its program noticeably during the past year, dropping TPG’s valuation of IHG points to 0.6 cents. Still, this could be a good deal for those that can maximize PointBreaks promotions and find good IHG redemptions. For those with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you can score four-night stays for as little as 15,000 points — before welcome points or rebates. When buying points at 0.58 cents each, that’s a cost of less than $22 per night!
15,000 Wyndham Points / One Free Night
- Cost: $175
- Description: 15,000 points valid for up to 1 night at any Wyndham Rewards property.
- Restrictions: No more than 2 sets of points are permitted per Wyndham Rewards member number.
This package is being sold as “1 Night at any Wyndham Rewards Property,” but you’re actually purchasing 15,000 Wyndham points. Since May 2015, Wyndham has had a flat rate for award nights at 15,000 points per night. Alternatively, you can redeem 3,000 points for a “GO FAST” points and cash booking.
At $175 per award night, you’re going to need to find a high-end Wyndham property to make this a good deal. If you can utilize a good redemption option, purchasing two nights through Daily Getaways can be a good supplement to the two nights you can get for free through the Wyndham Rewards Visa Card sign-up bonus.
Featured image courtesy of The Park Hyatt Milan.
