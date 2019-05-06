This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The 10th anniversary of the US Travel Association’s Daily Getaways deals kicks off today with a bang. At 1 p.m. ET, you can buy packages of IHG Rewards points at a rate of just 0.5 cents per point — which is up to 63% off the standard buy-points rate. And, there’s 100 million IHG points up for grabs.
Valuation: TPG values IHG points at 0.5 cents each. So, buying points for 0.5 cents each can be an excellent deal if you know how to use IHG points.
Rewards nights start at 10,000 points per night, so buying points at 0.5 cents means you can get hotel nights for $50 each. On the high end of the spectrum, IHG properties top out at 70,000 points per night. That’s $350 per night if buying points at this rate. At first, that might not sound like a good deal, but some of these properties can go for at least double that price.
Back in February, I showed you how you could get IHG award nights in Austin during SXSW for a steal. For example, the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt is in the heart of Austin and costs 60,000 points per night. That’s $300 per night if buying points at 0.5 cents each. And at least one night that was available with points was going for nearly $2,000 for that same night.
It can get even better if you have the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and can stack reasonable award rates with the automatic fourth night free benefit. This is how I’m able to score four-night stays in NYC for just $75 per night: buying points at 0.5 cents per point and redeeming them for a fourth-night free stay at the 20,000 points per night Holiday Inn Express Bronx NYC.
Maximum purchase: Each IHG loyalty account can purchase a maximum of 16 points packages, limited to 3-5 packages per offer. If you’re looking to go all out with this promotion, each member can get 730,000 total points by buying the maximum 16 packages. This will cost a total of $3,650 at a cost of exactly 0.5 cents per point.
Note that buying points through Daily Getaways doesn’t count against the standard limit of buying 100,000 IHG Rewards points (before bonuses) through Points.com.
Expiration policy: IHG points will be subject to IHG’s expiration policy, which requires some earn or redeem activity within 12 months to keep points active. Speaking of which, buying a $50 package of points through Daily Getaways can be an easy way of keeping your account active if your points are expiring soon. Just don’t cut it too close; Daily Getaways says that the points will be deposited “within ten (10) business days of purchase.”
Likelihood of selling out: In past years, IHG packages haven’t sold out. However, that may change this year. Last year, there were a total of 500 million points available at a cost starting at 0.58 cents each. This year there’s 80% less total points available and at a cheaper rate. Still, I doubt all 100 million points will be sold before the end of the day Monday.
Credit card to use: Daily Getaways purchases have coded as general travel for me in past years. So, you’ll want to use a credit card that has a category bonus for general travel such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card (3x Ultimate Rewards points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year), Citi Premier Card (3x Citi ThankYou Points) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points).
Other sources of IHG points: Rather than buying points at 0.5 cents each, you can generate them by signing up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which is offering an 125,000-point sign-up bonus for spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Check out the full details of that card here.
If you tap out the maximum points purchases through Daily Getaways, you can buy up to 180,000 more IHG points at 0.58 cents per point through the current IHG buy points promotion.
