Tuesday marks the last and final day for the US Travel Association’s Daily Getaways deals. To go out with a bang, today’s offer allows you to buy Hilton Honors points at 0.5 cents per point — a 50% discount off the standard rate. There are 961 of these packages that will go on sale at 1pm ET, equating to 100 million Hilton Honors points up for grabs.
Offers:
- 100,000 Hilton Honors points for $500
- 30,000 Hilton Honors points for $150
- 250,000 Hilton Honors points for $1,250
|Points
|Cost
|Cents
per Point
|Available
Deals
|Maximum Packages
Per Account
|30,000
|$150
|0.50
|450
|3
|100,000
|$500
|0.50
|275
|1
|250,000
|$1,250
|0.50
|236
|1
Valuation: TPG values Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents each. So, buying points for 0.5 cents each can be a decent deal as you are acquiring them for slightly less than what they’re worth.
Hilton Honors got rid of its award chart a few years ago, and instead you need to use the Points Explorer tool to determine your desired hotels award rate. Every hotel gives a range of the number of points required, but you’ll actually have search on the Hilton site to determine the exact number of points for your specific travel dates. Note: The tool is not always 100% accurate.
For example, you can stay at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina for 50,000 points a night during most of the winter. I checked the pricing for a five-night stay in February and found this property is charging an average of $280 per night. Instead, you could purchase points during this promotion and pay a fixed $250 per night. Tip: When you use points, you do not pay a resort fee, so make sure to take that into account when comparing prices.
Now, to sweeten the deal, if you have any status with Hilton Honors, you’ll receive your fifth night free when using points. Fortunately, earning status with Hilton is quite easy due to their status match promotion or simply having any one of their four co-branded credit cards, including the no annual fee Hilton Honors Card from American Express card (See Rates & Fees).
Maximum purchase: Each Hilton Honors loyalty account can purchase a maximum of 5 points packages, limited to 1-3 packages per offer. If you’re looking to go all out with this promotion, each member can get 440,000 total points by buying the maximum 5 packages. This will cost a total of $2,200 at a cost of exactly 0.5 cents per point.
Although this is the exactly same rate as purchasing Hilton Honors points during their 100% promotions, the real benefit is that this does not count towards your 80,000 cap (before bonuses) through Points.com. (Note: The 100% bonus promotion just ended, so it might be a few months until we see another offer again).
Expiration policy: Hilton Honors points will be subject to Hilton’s expiration policy, which requires you to have some sort of activity (either earning or redeeming points) every 12 months. In the past, purchasing points through the Daily Getaways have also counted as activity to keep your account active.
Likelihood of selling out: I do not foresee these packages to sell out within seconds, but I do not expect them to last for days either. Either way, if you plan on purchasing these packages, I suggest getting to your computer at 12:59pm ET to ensure you do not miss out. Although if right now is not the right time to be purchasing points, there is a good chance we will see another 100% bonus offer at some other point this year.
Credit card to use: Daily Getaways purchases have coded as general travel for me in past years. So, you’ll want to use a credit card that has a category bonus for general travel such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred (3x Ultimate Rewards points), Citi Premier (3x Citi ThankYou Points) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x points). If you were to purchase points during their normal 100% bonus offers, points are purchased through points.com and do not code as travel. That is why purchasing them through this offer is slightly better to maximize your credit card point earning.
Other sources of Hilton Honors points: Rather than buying points at 0.5 cents each, you can generate them by signing up for any of the Hilton credit card offers. Many are offering all time high offers:
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 90,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months. Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card: Earn 125,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months. Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 points after you spending $5,000 in the first 4 months. Offer ends 8/28/2019. Terms apply.
Bottom Line
While this is a good promotion, I absolutely suggest doing the math to see if purchasing points is in fact a better deal than paying the best available rate you find at a particular property. Make sure to factor in taxes, resort fees and fifth night free (if you have status) when doing your comparison. I personally do not suggest purchasing points speculatively with this promotion as we do see this offer pop up enough during the year. For those that are able to get the numbers to work in their advantage, good luck with snagging this deal.
Goodbye Daily Getaways, see you next year…
Featured photo of Hilton La Romana courtesy of Playa Hotels
For rates and fees of the Hilton Amex, click here.
