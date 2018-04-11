This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
The 2018 version of the U.S. Travel Association’s Daily Getaways deals kicked off this Monday with a bang. The Universal Studios Express Tickets sold out quickly on Monday, and the two largest Choice points packages disappeared in seconds on Tuesday — despite the purchase rate being higher than in past years.
Today’s deal gives points collectors an opportunity to stock up on IHG Rewards points.
Offers:
- 8,500 IHG Rewards Club points for $50
- 15,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $89
- 25,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $149
- 50,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $290
- 100,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $580
- 130,000 IHG Rewards Club points for $749
|Points
|Cost
|Cents
per Point
|Available
Deals
|Maximum Packages
Per Account
|8,500
|$50
|0.59
|2,250
|5
|15,000
|$89
|0.59
|2,210
|5
|25,000
|$149
|0.60
|999
|4
|50,000
|$290
|0.58
|1,255
|4
|100,000
|$580
|0.58
|1,000
|3
|130,000
|$749
|0.58
|2,000
|3
Valuation: TPG values IHG points at 0.6 cents each. So, buying points for 0.58 to 0.6 cents each doesn’t represent a great deal.
That said, this promotion can make sense for those that have a plan for maximizing their IHG Rewards points. After depleting my IHG account on this quarter’s PointBreaks, I plan on purchasing a 100,000-point package specifically to use for a longer upcoming stay at my favorite Holiday Inn — a IHG Category 1 hotel in Berlin. I’m also looking forward to utilizing my new IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card fourth night free benefit.
Maximum Purchase: Each IHG loyalty account can purchase a maximum of 24 points packages, limited to 3-5 packages per offer. If you’re looking to go all out with this promotion, each member can get 1,107,500 total points by buying the maximum 24 packages. This will cost a total of $6,438 — for a cost of 0.5813 cents per point.
Expiration Policy: IHG points will be subject to IHG’s expiration policy, which requires some earn or redeem activity within 12 months to keep points active. Speaking of which, buying a $50 package of points through Daily Getaways can be an easy way of keeping your account active if your points are expiring soon. Just don’t cut it too close; Daily Getaways only says that the points will be deposited “within ten (10) business days of purchase.”
Likelihood of selling out: If past experience is any indication, these packages won’t be flying off of the shelf. At the end of last year’s Daily Getaways, there were still some IHG packages left. Since then, IHG has only devalued its points. So, I figure that it’s likely that only the smaller packages might sell out.
Credit card to use: While my Choice points purchase from Tuesday hasn’t posted yet, Daily Getaways in the past have coded as general travel. So, you’ll want to use a credit card that has a category bonus for general travel such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x Ultimate Rewards points) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x points).
Other sources of IHG points: Rather than buying points at around 0.6 cents each, you can generate them by signing up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which is offering an 80,000-point sign-up bonus for spending $2,000 in the first three months of account opening. Check out the full details of that card here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,000
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3X points on all travel and dining, $300 annual travel credit, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Named "Best Premium Travel Credit Card" for 2018 by MONEY® Magazine
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year
- 3X points on travel immediately after earning your $300 travel credit. 3X points on dining at restaurants & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. $0 foreign transaction fees.
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select
- Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.