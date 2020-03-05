Credit card showdown: Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business vs. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta and American Express comprehensively overhauled their co-branded credit card lineup in January. Several of the cards now feature all-new benefits like more bonus earning categories, expanded airport lounge access and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee refunds. On the downside, many of their annual fees also went up.
Until April 1, 2020, Delta’s cards are also fielding some of their highest-ever welcome offers, including up to 100,000 bonus miles in some cases. If that has you thinking about applying, your next question might be: Which of these credit cards is right for you?
While elements like welcome offers, everyday earning and annual fees will likely be the deciding factors, you might also be trying to choose between one of the personal credit cards and one of the business products.
We have recently taken deep dives into the differences between each personal Delta credit card and its business counterpart. Today, we are going to stick to two business cards for folks who have decided to apply for one of those but might still be on the fence about which one best suits their needs.
Given their similar welcome offers and Delta-specific travel benefits, we thought it might be useful to compare the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card (see rates and fees) and the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card (see rates and fees). These are the two most premium Delta business credit cards and offer some outsized perks. Here’s a summary of how the two stack up against one another.
|Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
|Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
|Annual fee
|$250 (see rates and fees)
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|Welcome offer
|80K bonus miles after you spend $3K in three months + 20K bonus miles at first anniversary
|80K bonus miles plus 20K MQMs after you spend $5K in three months + 20K bonus miles at first anniversary
|Earning
|3x on Delta
3x at hotels
1.5x on purchases over $5K, up to 50K miles
1x everywhere else
|3x on Delta
1.5x on everything after $150K per calendar year
1x everywhere else
|Delta benefits
|Free checked bag
Priority boarding
Annual coach companion ticket
$39 Delta Sky Club access
20% off in-flight purchases
10K MQMs at $25K and $50K
MQD spending waiver
|Delta Sky Club access
Amex Centurion Lounge access
Annual coach, Comfort+ or first class companion ticket
Free checked bags
Priority boarding
15K MQMs at $30K, $60K, $90K, $120K
MQD spending waiver
|Other benefits
|Global Entry/TSA PreCheck refund
Trip delay coverage
Lost baggage coverage
Secondary car rental insurance
No foreign transaction fees
|Global Entry/TSA PreCheck refund
Trip delay coverage
Lost baggage coverage
Secondary car rental insurance
No foreign transaction fees
Now, let’s get into the details to determine which card might be better for whom.
Welcome offer
The first major difference between the two cards is in the terms of their welcome offers. These are both available for a limited time until April 1, 2020.
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card is currently offering new cardholders up to 100,000 bonus SkyMiles. Earn 80,000 after spending $3,000 on purchases with your card within the first three months of card membership, and an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary. Based on our current valuations, 100,000 Delta SkyMiles are worth around $1,200. While 100,000 SkyMiles typically isn’t enough to get you from the U.S. to Europe or Asia and back in business class anymore, it is usually is enough for a one-way in Delta One, or sometimes it’s more than enough for a round-trip premium award given Delta’s propensity to offer award flash sales.
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card features an introductory offer that looks nearly the same on the surface, but can, in fact, be much more valuable to some flyers. Until April 1, 2020 the card is offering new applicants up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualification Miles toward elite status. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your card within the first three months of card membership, and an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary.
While the spending requirement is $2,000 higher, you also get a shot at 20,000 MQMs. That’s nearly enough for Silver Medallion status outright, and it can be just the boost you need to get to a higher status tier somewhere down the line. Since we’re still so early in 2020, it could play a major part in your elite strategy for the coming year.
Annual fee
This is probably the starkest difference between the two cards, though the reasons behind the disparity in their annual fees becomes apparent when you look at their respective benefits.
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card now costs $550 per year (see rates and fees). The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card is a full $300 less, at $250 per year (see rates and fees).
Neither card is cheap, but neither is really exorbitant either when you consider the benefits cardholders receive.
Earning rates
Interestingly enough, the lower-priced Platinum version might be a more lucrative prospect for a majority of Delta flyers than the more expensive Reserve version. Here’s how the two cards’ earning structures work.
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card earns 3x miles per dollar on Delta purchases like tickets and Delta Vacation Packages as well as Sky Club memberships, and on charges made directly with hotels. Rather than other category bonuses, like dining or supermarkets, the card earns 1.5x miles on single eligible purchases of over $5,000 each. This benefit is capped at 50,000 bonus miles, though. In other words, you can count on it for up to $100,000 in purchases of $5,000 or more each.
One thing to note: If your purchase qualifies for this earning bonus plus one of the card’s other ones, like the 3x on Delta or hotel purchases, only the higher accelerator will apply. So if you bought a $6,000 Delta business-class ticket, you’d earn 18,000 bonus SkyMiles through the 3x category bonus rather than 9,000 bonus miles with the 1.5x large-purchase bonus.
If large purchases are a part of your work spending and hotels are not, you might be better off with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card. It also earns 3x miles per dollar on Delta expenditures, and after you make $150,000 or more in purchases on your card in a calendar year, you start earning 1.5x miles per dollar.
To sum it up, the Platinum version is better for folks with frequent work travel that involves Delta and hotel bookings plus a smattering of big-ticket items throughout the year. The Reserve version will be better for folks buying a lot of Delta tickets (or upgrades and other airline expenses) and who put hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of spending on their card each year so they can earn that 1.5x accelerator after the $150,000 mark.
Delta benefits
When it comes to day-of-travel perks, the two cards offer a similar set of incentives, though the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card pulls ahead with some truly premium elements.
Folks with either card get a free checked bag and priority boarding for themselves and up to eight companions on the same reservation, even in basic economy. That is one the most generous benefits of this type offered by any airline credit card. They also receive a 20% statement credit refund on in-flight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets, but unfortunately not Wi-Fi.
Both cards will help you waive the Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) requirements toward elite status. Spend $25,000 in a calendar year, and you get a waiver for Silver, Gold, or Platinum Medallion status. For Diamond, you’ll need to hit $250,000 in a calendar year.
Now for the differences. With the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, cardholders can purchase one-time Delta Sky Club passes for $39 each, which are not available to the general public. Cardholders who spend $25,000 on purchases in a calendar year receive 10,000 MQMs, plus another 10,000 MQMs for hitting $50,000, for a total potential of 20,000 MQMs each calendar year.
The card’s final major Delta-specific benefit is an annual companion certificate that members receive each year upon renewal. It can be redeemed for one round-trip Main Cabin itinerary within the 48 contiguous United States (or from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands to the 48 states). Among the restrictions are that this ticket is only valid on airfares purchased in the L, U, T, X, or V classes of service (so no Basic Economy “E” fares), and only the primary traveler will accrue miles. Taxes and fees on the companion ticket top out at $75.
By contrast, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card members get access to Delta Sky Clubs when traveling on Delta-marketed or operated flights, and can bring up to two guests for $39 each. They also now get into Amex Centurion Lounges when flying Delta and using their card to pay for their ticket, and can bring in up to two guests for $50 each. Cardholders receive two Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes upon account opening and each year at renewal.
With this card, the annual companion certificate is good for travel not only in Main Cabin, but also in Comfort+ and First Class, with the same geographical restrictions as the one offered by the Platinum version.
Finally, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card is now probably the best airline credit card out there to offer its holders a shot at earning elite status simply through spending. Cardholders can reap 15,000 MQMs after spending $30,000 on purchases with their card in a calendar year. They get an additional 15,000 MQMs at $60,000, $90,000 and $120,000, for a total potential of 60,000 MQMs. That alone is more than enough MQMs for Gold Medallion status without even having to fly. However, when you factor in the 20,000 MQMs that are part of this card’s welcome offer, you could be looking at 80,000 MQMs this year, which is enough for Platinum Medallion.
Other benefits
Apart from enjoying privileges when flying Delta itself, folks with either the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card can count on a variety of other benefits, both travel-related and otherwise.
The two cards waive foreign transaction fees and now offer a refund worth up to $100 toward the Global Entry application fee (once every four years) or TSA PreCheck application fee (once every 4.5 years).
These are also two of the Amex cards that now offer trip delay insurance. With the Platinum version, coverage starts at 12 hours and is capped at $300 per claim and two claims per 12-month period. With the Reserve version, the clock starts at six hours and maxes out at $500 per claim, with up to two claims per 12-month period.
Both cover lost luggage at up to $500 for checked bags and $1,250 for carry-ons and offer secondary car rental insurance. The purchase protection on the Platinum version is good up to 90 days out for claims as high as $1,000 per item and $50,000 per calendar year. With the Reserve version, the per-claim max is $10,000, so it’s a better option for those large purchases. Both cards will extend warranties of under five years up to one additional year.
Which card is right for you?
If all you’re looking for is a high-end Delta business card that earns you bonus miles on Delta purchases and day-of-travel benefits like free checked bags and a statement credit toward Global Entry, then your choice will probably be a little difficult. However, the two cards’ very different benefits packages do lend themselves toward distinct traveler types.
Thanks to its Delta and hotel category bonuses and limited large-purchase bonus, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card will probably be better for small business owners and professionals who travel frequently for work and want some incentives toward using the card for big purchases, especially if it helps them with a modest boost toward elite status.
On the other hand, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card is a better fit for premium flyers who are willing to foot a higher annual fee in return for lounge access, as well as those who put a lot of purchases on their card each year and value the potentially massive elite mileage boost and the post-$150,000 spending bonus.
Bottom line
When deciding between these two cards, think about where and how much your work expenditures tend to be so that you can figure out which card will earn you more miles on your normal financial activity. You should also consider whether you will actually use the Reserve version’s lounge access benefits and its spending-based elite boost, or whether you can better leverage the Platinum version’s more modest perks package.
For more information, read our Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Review and our Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Review.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Card, please click here.
Featured image by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.