European court rules Ryanair’s fees go too far
A Spanish court ruled on Wednesday that low-cost carrier Ryanair‘s policy of charging added fees for hand luggage was “abusive”. The court ruling, which stemmed from a passenger complaint, said that the fee could no longer be charged in Spain.
The case involved a passenger travelling from Madrid to Brussels who was forced to pay a €20 (£17) fine when she brought her 10kg carry-on bag on board. However, Ryanair’s cabin baggage policy only includes bags that fit beneath the seat in front to be brought on board without an added charge.
The Spanish Commercial Court ruled that the woman was to be refunded, along with interest, but rejected her demand for compensation of a further €10 for suffering. The judge said the woman’s bag could have fit in the cabin, ruling Ryanair to remove the policy from its terms and conditions.
However, even after the court’s decision, the BBC reports that the airline doesn’t plan to change its policy.
“This ruling will not affect Ryanair’s baggage policy, either in the past or in the future, as it is an isolated case that misinterpreted our commercial freedom to determine the size of our cabin luggage”, the airline said in a statement.
The court said in a statement that its ruling can’t be appealed.
Featured photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images.
