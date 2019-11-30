Get them before they’re gone: Costco is selling discounted Delta gift cards
While you were doing your pre-Thanksgiving shopping at Costco this week, did you notice anything exciting? Eagle-eye shoppers are spying racks of Delta Air Lines gift cards on sale.
The above display shows plenty of in-stock $500 gift cards selling for $449.99. TPG is also hearing reports of $1,000 gift cards being sold in some stores as well. Customers can purchase up to three gift cards and all sales are final. Earlier this week, it was possible to purchase these gift cards online at Costco.com, though the site has sold out now. If you can’t get to a physical warehouse, keep checking the site to see if they restock.
Which card should you use to buy Costco’s Delta gift card?
If you’re buying these Delta gift cards in the warehouse, you’re limited to using a Visa card. But leverage the Visa cards you have to earn as high a return on the purchase as possible. Here are some options:
U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card — Costco accepts mobile payments and it just so happens that this U.S. Bank credit card rewards 3 points per dollar for mobile wallet spending. Points are worth 1.5 cents toward travel and you can redeem travel purchases that hit your credit card statement. So, if you bought the maximum of three gift cards, each for $449.99, you’d earn 4,050 points for your mobile spend. Those points can be redeemed to offset $40.50 in travel purchases.
Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi — Earn 2% cash back on Costco purchases with this no-annual-fee card. If you bought the maximum of three gift cards, each for $449.99, you’d earn about $27 cash back. Just remember that you get the rebate check once a year and those checks just recently arrived in member mailboxes, so you’d be waiting until next fall to see the rebate on any Delta gift cards purchased this month.
Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card — Earn 3% cash back on your category of choice (gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores or home). Then, earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs on the first $2,500 in combined bonus category purchases each quarter. After that, you’ll earn 1%. You could earn $27 cash back on the scenario we’ve discussed above. If you qualify for the Platinum Honors tier with the Preferred Rewards program, however, you could earn as much as $47 on these gift cards with a 75% rewards bonus.
Also, consult any of your cards that offer rotating bonus categories each quarter. If you have one with a warehouse club bonus category, that could be a contender as well.
Bottom line
If you fly Delta, it can make a lot of sense to purchase Costco’s Delta Air Lines gift cards. Look for them in-store now before they sell out. And keep checking Costco.com to see if they restock these discounted gift cards online. (And, remember that for online purchases, you can use a Visa or Mastercard while you’re limited to only using Visa cards in the warehouses themselves.)
