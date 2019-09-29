This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton wants you to stay on vacation a little longer. The chain is currently offering a fourth-night-free promotion at 28 Conrad properties, both in the U.S. and abroad.
To qualify for the promotion, you must book and complete your stay by December 31, 2020; your stay has to be at least four nights and no more than seven and you need to make your reservation at least three days before your stay begins.
Conrad is one of Hilton’s most luxurious brands, and some of the properties on this list are spectacular, like the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Conrad Tokyo and Conrad Koh Samui.
If an Asia trip is too far to travel, there are plenty of options closer to home, too, like the Conrad Chicago, Conrad New York Midtown and Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.
To book your fourth-night-free, head to this page, and then select the property you’d like to stay at from the drop-down menu. Each hotel has its own cancellation and blackout dates policy.
If you end up booking a stay with this offer, be sure to pay for your stay with a card like the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, which earns you 14x points per dollar spent at Hilton properties.
Featured image of the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach by Nick Ellis / The Points Guy
