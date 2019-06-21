Last Chance to Earn 70k Miles With the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Card
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®:
Official application link: CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard with a 70,000-mile bonus
Since early April, the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard has been offering an elevated sign-up bonus of 70,000 miles after spending $4,000 in purchases in the first four months. But this elevated offer is ending very soon, so you don’t have much longer to apply if you’re interested.
Based on TPG’s valuations, which peg American AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents apiece, 70,000 AAdvantage miles are worth $980. That’s enough to book a round-trip premium transcontinental business class ticket or one-way business class flight to Asia, for instance. You could get especially good use of your miles by redeeming them for partner awards, such as with Cathay Pacific and Etihad. Even if you have opened or closed a Citi / AAdvantage consumer card in the last 24 months, you’re still eligible to earn the business card bonus.
The CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select has a $99 annual fee, but it’s waived for the first year. Here’s a rundown of the main benefits you’ll get with the card:
- Preferred Boarding for up to four customers traveling on your same reservation.
- First Checked Bag Free on domestic itineraries for you and up to four traveling companions on the same reservation.
- Access to Reduced Mileage Awards each quarter, which offer discounts of up to 7,500 miles round-trip on award tickets to or from the selected airports listed in each quarter’s promotion.
- 25% Off Eligible Inflight Purchases including food and beverages paid for with the card.
In addition to getting 2 miles per dollar spent on American Airlines purchases with the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select, you’ll earn 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, car rental merchants, gas stations and cable and satellite providers. And if you put $30,000 in spending on the card in a cardmember year, you’ll get a companion certificate that allows you to add a companion to a flight for just $99 plus taxes and fees (the certificate is awarded upon account renewal and account must remain open 45 days after anniversary date). The card also has no foreign transaction fees.
Bottom Line
The CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard can be a great addition to your wallet if you regularly fly American Airlines or can maximize the sweet spots in the AAdvantage program. The 70,000-mile bonus won’t last much longer, so apply now if you want a hefty boost to your AAdvantage balance.
